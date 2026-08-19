QNET announces new CEO and leadership team to drive next phase of growth

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct-selling business model, has announced a strengthened global and regional leadership team with Africa set to play an important role in the company’s future.

Collectively, the new team will lead QNET’s efforts to modernise its business, strengthen its product portfolio, enhance the experience of its customers and Independent Distributors, and respond to advances in technology, artificial intelligence and changing consumer expectations.

The global leadership team comprises:

Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer, brings more than two decades of international experience across sales, marketing, and executive leadership in the direct-selling industry.

Elena Khoo, Chief Marketing Officer, an accomplished consumer marketing leader whose experience spans global FMCG, beauty and luxury brands, including L’Oréal, LVMH, Shiseido and Tupperware.

Peter Luk, Chief Financial Officer, who brings more than 30 years of financial and commercial leadership experience, including with Herbalife and Avon.

Ben Bredenkamp, Group Chief Information Officer, whose previous experience includes Herbalife and Mercedes-Benz, and who will lead QNET’s technology transformation and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence across the business.

“We are bringing together leaders with deep industry knowledge, strong consumer experience and proven transformation capabilities to bring fresh perspectives to the business and help shape its next chapter,”said Kuna Senathirajah, Group Managing Director of QI Group, the parent company of QNET.

“Our ambition is to create a QNET that understands the expectations of the next generation, delivers exceptional products and experiences, and equips our Independent Distributors with the knowledge, technology and support they need to build responsible and sustainable businesses.”

Strengthening Leadership Across Africa

As part of the transformation, QNET has also strengthened its leadership structure across Africa with the appointment of two Regional General Managers.

Cherif Sarr has been appointed Regional General Manager for Central and West Africa, with responsibility for markets across the region, while Jared Thwaits has been appointed Regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa.

Together, they will lead QNET’s African business bringing senior decision-making closers to customer, Independent Distributors and stakeholders while overseeing growth, market development and responsible business practices.

“Africa is an important part of QNET’s future, and sustainable growth requires leadership that understands the opportunities and realities of individual markets,” said Senathirajah.

“Cherif and Jared bring that leadership closer to our customers and distributor communities. Their mandate is strengthen engagement, education, greater accountability and a continued focus on consumer protection.”

Across Africa, QNET intends to strengthen its focus on customer experience, distributor education and onboarding, compliance and consumer awareness, digital capabilities and the introduction of new products in its wellness and personal-care categories.

“Africa has a young, ambitious and increasingly digitally connected population, and we are seeing significant changes in how people engage with brands, consume products and explore entrepreneurship,” said Cherif Sarr, Regional General Manager for Central and West Africa at QNET.

“Growth must be accompanied by better education, stronger compliance and a clearer understanding of how legitimate direct selling works. My priority is to ensure that our customers and distributors have the products, tools, training and support they need, while strengthening engagement with regulators, media, consumer groups and other stakeholders in the markets where we operate.”

In Sub-Saharan Africa, QNET will continue to strengthen its engagement with customers, distributors and external stakeholders as part of its commitment to building a more transparent and responsible direct-selling environment. The company plans to expand its education and awareness initiatives, strengthen distributor support and compliance programmes, and introduce new product innovations.

QNET’s investment in African leadership will be accompanied by a wider transformation of how its Independent Distributors are trained and supported. The V, QNET’s sister company and its network training and leadership-development arm, has appointed Sharad Choudhary as Head of Training and Events.

Choudhary, who joins The V from Modicare in India and previously worked with Amway will revamp QNET’s distributor onboarding, product and business education, compliance training and structured learning pathways.

In Africa, the framework will emphasise product knowledge, ethical business-building, accurate representation of the QNET opportunity, consumer protection and compliance.

The leadership changes form part of a broader strategy to reinvent QNET around four core priorities: product innovation, customer experience, distributor capability and technology-enabled growth.

Under the new leadership team, QNET will strengthen its focus on:

Developing innovative wellness and personal-care products aligned with changing consumer needs;

Improving the digital tools and services available to customers and Independent Distributors;

Using data and artificial intelligence to make the organisation more responsive, efficient and future-ready;

Modernising distributor onboarding, education and compliance;

Strengthening governance, transparency and responsible business practices; and

Supporting a new generation of independent entrepreneurs with stronger tools, education and business support.

QNET enters this new chapter as part of a nearly 200-year-old global direct-selling industry that recorded US$163.9 billion in retail sales in 2024, according to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. The industry supports more than 100 million independent representatives from different direct-selling companies worldwide.

Mildenborn said QNET’s transformation would build on the company’s established global presence while challenging the organisation to rethink how it serves customers and supports its entrepreneurial community.

“QNET has a strong heritage, a passionate global community and enormous potential,” said Mattias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. “Our responsibility now is to build on that foundation while having the courage to evolve.

“The next generation of entrepreneurs expects intuitive technology, relevant products, authentic communication, high-quality education and a company whose values are reflected in how it operates. We are building the leadership and capabilities required to meet those expectations and create sustainable value over the long term.

“Our goal is to help shape the future of direct selling through product innovation, customer experience, distributor capability and technology-enabled growth.”

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