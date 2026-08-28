QNET appeals to pastors and religious organisations to warn members against job, travel, and human trafficking scams

QNET has appealed to pastors and leaders of religious organisations in Ghana to warn their members against falling for fake job and travel schemes falsely perpetuated in the company’s name.

The Global Compliance Officer for QNET, Naana Quartey expressed concern about the misuse and misrepresentation of QNET’s name and products, stating that QNET is a legitimate direct selling business, not a scam, travel or employment agency.

“Scammers and individuals not authorised by the company are misrepresenting QNET. These scammers do not work for QNET. We are concerned about innocent people who fall victim to these scammers.”

"So, we want pastors and other religious leaders to be the mouthpiece to speak to the people, thereby protecting them from falling prey to scammers who dupe them through the misuse of the QNET brand," she stated.

"We are doing a lot with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to clamp down on the perpetrators. Recently, we had a workshop for representatives from 13 Central and West African countries," she revealed.

Last month, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with support from QNET, conducted an operation that rescued and arrested foreign nationals believed to be connected to a travel scam syndicate.

The July operation resulted in the arrest and rescue of 44 foreign nationals, comprising 34 nationals of Burkina Faso, eight (8) from Côte d’Ivoire, one (1) from Mali and one (1) from Nigeria. Following preliminary screening conducted in collaboration with the respective diplomatic missions, 33 Burkinabe nationals were repatriated on August 13, 2026, and handed over to INTERPOL Burkina Faso.

QNET’s support for the operation forms part of the company’s broader efforts to work with law enforcement, the Burkina Faso Embassy in Ghana and other relevant stakeholders to address criminal networks that misuse the QNET name to deceive members of the public through fraudulent employment, travel and business-related schemes.

QNET is a wellness and lifestyle company whose products are available via its website www.qnet.net. Produced through scientific innovation and commitment to excellence, QNET’s array of wellness and lifestyle products is world-class and certified by many leading regulatory organisations worldwide, contrary to false allegations that the company’s business is a Ponzi scheme or recruitment scheme.

She said the company would not relent in its efforts to protect Ghanaians from scammers and added that it would keep pushing to get the information out there to safeguard people.

Speaking on the topic "The Church and the Law," Mrs Quartey underscored the need for the church to be abreast of Ghana's laws in addition to its core spiritual activities.

"As the church enjoys freedom of association and worship as enshrined in the constitution, it must respect the rights of others in its operations," she added.

The Chairman of the GPCC, Ashanti Region, Apostle Dr Bright Sosu, said the seminar was an eye-opener, as it exposed them to many things within the law that were often overlooked.

He advised religious leaders to always verify information before sharing it with their members, adding that this will prevent them from spreading information that aids scams.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.