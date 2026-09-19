GNPC Explorco advances Voltaian Basin drilling preparations with 13.5km access road

Preparations for the first exploratory well in Ghana’s onshore Voltaian Basin have advanced with a high-level inspection of the proposed well location at Chegu in the Mion District.

A delegation from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its operating subsidiary, GNPC Explorco, inspected the site to assess ground-level readiness and identify the immediate engineering and civil works required ahead of drilling.

The Managing Director of GNPC Explorco, Samuel Opoku Arthur, said construction of a 13.5-kilometre access road to the proposed well location will begin in the coming weeks.

“There is significant progress in advancing the project. In the coming weeks, we expect to commence construction of a 13.5-kilometer access road to the well location, marking another important step in our preparations for the next phase of activities.”

The road is expected to provide the access required to transport drilling rigs, heavy machinery and other equipment to the proposed well site.

It will also facilitate subsequent activities including wellsite clearing, levelling and civil construction.

The inspection forms part of preparations to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Voltaian Basin, a large inland sedimentary basin covering parts of northern and central Ghana.

Before visiting the proposed well location, the GNPC and GNPC Explorco delegation paid a courtesy call on the Chegu Naa at his palace.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the companies to reaffirm their commitment to working closely with the traditional authority and the wider community as preparations intensify.

The Chegu Naa welcomed the project and expressed the community’s support, while urging the corporation and its operating subsidiary to maintain transparent communication, respect local traditions and sustain close engagement with the community.

GNPC Explorco, which is the designated operator of the exploration programme, said it would undertake the activities with environmental safeguards and in line with applicable operational standards.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to working with district authorities, traditional councils and host communities throughout the exploration campaign.

The proposed drilling programme is expected to provide further geological information on the Voltaian Basin and help determine its hydrocarbon potential.

For communities around Chegu, the project is also expected to bring increased activity and opportunities for local participation as preparations move into the next phase.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.