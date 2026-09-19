Audio By Carbonatix
European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service.
The engagement focused on the EU’s ongoing support for the Police Service, particularly in training, community policing, forensic investigations, cybersecurity, crime scene management and other capacity-building programmes.
Mr Yohuno expressed appreciation for the EU’s support and called for deeper collaboration in areas including cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, specialised training and community policing.
He said continued support in these areas would help strengthen the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.
Ambassador Skinnebach reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working with the Ghana Police Service to strengthen policing and support efforts to promote security and the rule of law in Ghana.
The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service in building institutional capacity and improving policing.
Latest Stories
-
World Cleanup Day: GFF begins sanitation education in local communities
59 seconds
-
EU Ambassador, IGP discuss stronger cooperation on policing and security
11 minutes
-
Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana set up quarterfinal clash with Cameroon after beating Chad
27 minutes
-
Meet Dr Benjamin Appiah Osei — Ghana’s three-time tourism awards winner
56 minutes
-
UEFA & CONCACAF demand Fifa pays $10m to all 211 members
57 minutes
-
Inter fight back again to snatch draw at leaders Roma
1 hour
-
Suzuki proves worthy replacement for Martinez at Villa
1 hour
-
Brighton humbling ‘a big lesson’ for Arsenal – Arteta
1 hour
-
Arsenal handed first loss by brilliant Brighton
1 hour
-
VIDEO: Akwatia MP ‘clashes’ with Kofi Bentil over 3.9-tonne cocaine seizure
1 hour
-
Ratcliffe ‘must go’ says Man Utd Muslim fan group
1 hour
-
Ignite Social Enterprise targets global market for locally manufactured Ghanaian products
2 hours
-
Eviction notice leaves retired, serving railway workers in Kumasi in limbo
2 hours
-
Asiedu Nketia: Why I remain an unrepentant Nkrumahist
2 hours
-
Kudus, Djiku return a boost to Black Stars – Agyemang-Badu
3 hours