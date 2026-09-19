EU Ambassador, IGP discuss stronger cooperation on policing and security

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service.

The engagement focused on the EU’s ongoing support for the Police Service, particularly in training, community policing, forensic investigations, cybersecurity, crime scene management and other capacity-building programmes.

Mr Yohuno expressed appreciation for the EU’s support and called for deeper collaboration in areas including cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, specialised training and community policing.

He said continued support in these areas would help strengthen the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.

Ambassador Skinnebach reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working with the Ghana Police Service to strengthen policing and support efforts to promote security and the rule of law in Ghana.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service in building institutional capacity and improving policing.

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