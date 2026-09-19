National

EU Ambassador, IGP discuss stronger cooperation on policing and security

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 September 2026 8:27pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service.

The engagement focused on the EU’s ongoing support for the Police Service, particularly in training, community policing, forensic investigations, cybersecurity, crime scene management and other capacity-building programmes.

Mr Yohuno expressed appreciation for the EU’s support and called for deeper collaboration in areas including cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, specialised training and community policing.

He said continued support in these areas would help strengthen the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.

Ambassador Skinnebach reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working with the Ghana Police Service to strengthen policing and support efforts to promote security and the rule of law in Ghana.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service in building institutional capacity and improving policing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group