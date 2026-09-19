Cabinet approves facility manager for Borteyman Sports Complex – Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams says Cabinet has approved the appointment of a facility manager for the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The Borteyman Multipurpose Sports Facility was commissioned in 2024 by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 13th African Games.

The complex includes a 1,000-capacity swimming facility with a 10-lane competition pool and an eight-lane warm-up pool. It also features a multipurpose sports hall with seating for 1,000 spectators, hosting disciplines such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis and weightlifting.

However, concerns have emerged over the maintenance and management of the facility, particularly amid the deteriorating condition of other major sporting venues, including the Accra Sports Stadium, Essipong Stadium and Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Borteyman complex was reportedly constructed at a cost of $145.1 million.

Speaking on the government’s plans for the facility, Kofi Adams disclosed that the approved manager would be responsible for overseeing the complex and mobilising resources through a public-private partnership arrangement.

The arrangement, he explained, could help fund the completion of some unfinished infrastructure at the facility.

“We have received Cabinet approval for a facility manager. The facility manager will also have the capacity to mobilise resources through a kind of PPP arrangement to invest in completing the infrastructure there.

“There was no proper development of the place as it was originally envisioned,” he said.

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