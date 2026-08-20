Foreign-based talent not an excuse for a weak domestic ecosystem – Sports Minister to GFA

Ghana's Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has cautioned the Ghana Football Association against excessive reliance on foreign-trained talent in a manner that is detrimental to the local football ecosystem.

''Speaking as the special guest of honour at the GFA's 32nd Ordinary Congress, the Sports Minister said the strength of our domestic football system will ultimately reflect in the strength of our national teams.''

''Yes, we should celebrate every Ghanaian excelling abroad but we must never allow foreign-based talent to become an excuse for a weak domestic ecosystem.''

''A strong league must produce players, coaches, referees, administrators, football intelligence, commercial value and excitment.''

The Ghana Football Association's 32nd Ordinary Congress was held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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