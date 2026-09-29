From Oversight to Impact: Why board committees will make or break Africa’s organisations

Accra, Ghana. Behind almost every corporate success, and almost every corporate failure, sits a board committee. It is in the audit committee that financial irregularities are either caught or missed. It is in the risk committee that threats are either anticipated or ignored. It is in the nomination and remuneration committees that the right leaders are either chosen and fairly rewarded, or not.

Yet committees remain among the least examined parts of boardroom governance. That changes on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, when the Boardroom Governance Summit, convened by Professor Douglas Boateng and PanAvest International, returns to the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, from 8:30 a.m., under the theme "Board Committees: From Oversight to Impact. The Conversations Every Board Must Have."

In three years, the summit has become one of the largest boardroom-focused gatherings on the continent, drawing an average of about 1,000 executives, chairpersons and policymakers each year. This year it devotes a full day to the structures where much of a board's real work is done.

Where the real work of the board happens

A full board meets a handful of times a year and cannot examine every issue in depth. Committees exist to do what the full board cannot. They bring:

• Depth. Time to interrogate the numbers, test assumptions and follow up, rather than skim papers in a crowded agenda.

• Expertise. Directors with the right skills focused on audit, risk, people, technology and sustainability.

• Independence. A space where non-executive directors can challenge management frankly, away from the pressure of the main board meeting.

• Early warning. The first line of sight on risks, weaknesses and red flags before they become crises.

When committees work, the board makes sharper decisions and management is held to account. When they are weak, captured or ceremonial, they become the blind spot through which failure walks in. From global collapses to Ghana's own recent financial sector clean-up, post-mortems have repeatedly pointed to oversight that existed on paper but not in practice.

With regulators increasingly requiring committee structures, and investors examining them closely, the question is no longer whether an organisation has committees, but whether those committees make any difference.

Africa's boardroom leaders in one room

Delegates will hear from the Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana, Dr. Julius Debrah; the Board Chairman of Ecobank PLC, Chief Alhassan Andani; the Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Mr. Felix E. Addo; and the President and Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, Otunba Adetunji, alongside other distinguished corporate and public-sector leaders.

Beyond box-ticking

Convenor Professor Douglas Boateng said committees must now be judged by their impact.

"Board committees are the engine room of governance. The full board sets direction, but it is the committees that do the detailed work that makes good decisions possible. Their effectiveness should not be measured by the number of meetings held or reports submitted, but by whether they help the board anticipate risks, challenge assumptions and create lasting value. Too many organisations discover the weakness of their committees only after a crisis. This summit is about having those conversations before the crisis arrives," he said.

The conversations every board must have

Sessions will examine:

• how audit and risk committees can look ahead, not only back

• the quality of engagement between committees, the full board and management

• independent challenge and the courage to ask hard questions

• succession, leadership and the role of nomination and remuneration committees

• ESG and sustainability oversight

• how committees keep boards alert to emerging opportunities and threats

What delegates take home

Every delegate will receive a copy of Professor Boateng's new book, Practical Perspectives on the Committees of the Board, written from an African and developing-world perspective and launched at the summit. Participation is claimable as CPD for members of partner professional bodies, including ICAG, GBA, GhIE, GIPS, CILT and GhIS.

Who should attend

Committee chairs and members, chairpersons, directors, chief executives, company secretaries, investors, regulators, governance professionals and leaders of state-owned enterprises. Organisations are encouraged to attend as board teams, so the conversations begun in the hall continue in their own boardrooms.

If you sit on a board committee, or rely on one, this is the conversation of the year.

Registration and further details: www.boardroomgovsummit.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.