What is Wrong with Us? When sirens become symbols of power rather than protection

Professor Douglas Boateng CEng CDir

VIP Culture, Road Indiscipline, and the Dangerous Confusion Between Emergency, Ego, and Even Criminal Escape

It was an ordinary day on the Kanda Highway in Accra. Traffic had built up, as it often does. Commuters waited patiently. Drivers adjusted their schedules. Schoolchildren stood at the roadside, preparing to cross. Then came the sound. A siren.

Sharp.

Urgent.

Commanding.

Heads turned. Vehicles shifted awkwardly. Some drivers attempted to make way. Others hesitated, unsure whether the urgency was genuine or exaggerated. Through the congestion, a black Land Cruiser appeared, weaving aggressively between lanes. Flashing lights. Blazing authority. But not discipline. The vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic, cut across lanes, and forced its way through gaps that did not exist. In a moment that should disturb every conscience, it nearly crashed into four school children attempting to cross the road. For a split second, time froze. Shock replaced routine. Then, just as quickly, the vehicle sped away, untouched, unquestioned, and unchallenged.

Leaving behind confusion. And a haunting question:

What is wrong with us?

When emergency signals lose their meaning

Sirens were designed for one purpose: urgency. They were meant to signal danger, create immediate space, and ultimately save lives.

Ambulances rely on them. Fire services depend on them. Police use them when every second matters.

But today, across many African cities, something deeply troubling has happened. Sirens no longer consistently signal an emergency.

They often signal impatience. They often signal status. They often signal entitlement.

Today, one can hardly distinguish between a genuine emergency and a manufactured display of importance. And now, an even more dangerous question arises:

What if the vehicle using the siren is not responding to an emergency at all, but is instead being used by criminals attempting to escape?

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“When a symbol is abused, even danger can wear a disguise.”

Interpretation:

Misuse of authority creates opportunities for deception and criminal exploitation.

The criminal risk we are ignoring

Let us think carefully.

If anyone can install flashing lights, If anyone can use a siren, If no one questions, If enforcement is weak,

Then what prevents criminals from exploiting the system?

Imagine this:

A robbery occurs. A kidnapping takes place. A vehicle escapes using a siren.

Traffic instinctively clears the way.

No one questions. No one challenges.

Because society has been conditioned to obey the sound, not verify the authority. We may unknowingly be enabling criminals to hide behind the illusion of authority.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“When the uniform is imitated, the real guard is weakened.”

Interpretation:

Weak control over symbols of authority creates vulnerability within the system.

The dangerous consequence of confusion

This confusion is not theoretical.

It is real. It is dangerous. And it is escalating.

Drivers hesitate because they are uncertain. Pedestrians panic because they cannot predict behaviour. Law enforcement struggles because signals are misused.

And emergency services suffer.

When everything sounds like an emergency, nothing is treated like one.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Too many false alarms silence real danger.”

Interpretation:

Abuse of emergency systems weakens their effectiveness when truly needed.

The human cost we refuse to count

Let us be direct. This behaviour costs lives.

Not always immediately. Not always visibly. But gradually, repeatedly, and dangerously.

Pedestrians are struck by reckless driving. Children are placed in harm’s way. Drivers are forced into sudden, unsafe manoeuvres. Ambulances are delayed because trust has eroded.

Every misuse of a siren increases the probability of tragedy.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Recklessness does not need permission to cause harm.”

Interpretation:

Danger operates independently of intention.

This is not just Ghana

This is not a Ghanaian issue alone. It is an African issue.

Across the continent:

Sirens are misused.

Rules are selectively applied.

Authority is often unverified.

From Lagos to Nairobi, from Accra to Johannesburg, the pattern is the same.

A culture where perceived importance overrides discipline.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“A shared mistake becomes a shared risk.”

Interpretation:

Widespread behaviour creates systemic vulnerability.

The global contrast

In more structured environments:

Sirens are strictly regulated. Vehicles are clearly identifiable. Enforcement is consistent. Misuse is penalised.

In the United Kingdom, misuse is illegal. In Germany, discipline is enforced rigorously. In Japan, trust is preserved through consistency. In Singapore, violations are dealt with swiftly.

There, a siren is a signal. Here, it is increasingly a gamble.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Trust is built by consistency and broken by exception.”

Interpretation:

Systems function effectively only when protected from abuse.

The psychology of entitlement

Why does this behaviour persist?

Because power can distort perception. Some begin to believe:

Their time is more valuable. Their journey is more urgent. Their status exempts them from rules.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Power that forgets responsibility becomes dangerous.”

Interpretation:

Authority must always be balanced with accountability.

The silent enablers

Let us be honest. Society enables this behaviour.

Drivers comply without questioning. Institutions remain silent. Enforcement is inconsistent. Silence sustains the problem.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“What is tolerated grows.”

Interpretation:

Unchecked behaviour becomes accepted behaviour.

The children are watching

Children observe everything.

They see:

Power misused. Rules ignored. Authority unchecked.

And they learn.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“The next generation inherits what we excuse.”

Interpretation:

Today’s tolerance shapes tomorrow’s standards.

What must change urgently

This is no longer a minor issue.

It is a public safety issue.

It is a governance issue.

It is a national security issue.

We must act decisively:

Strict regulation of siren use. Clear identification of authorised vehicles. Severe penalties for misuse. Public verification mechanisms. Zero tolerance enforcement.

No one should be above the law.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“Rules that bend for some will break for all.”

Interpretation:

Fairness is the foundation of order.

A cultural reset

We must redefine importance.

Importance is not noise.

It is not speed.

It is not intimidation.

Importance is responsibility.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“True power protects life; it does not threaten it.”

Interpretation:

Leadership is measured by discipline, not dominance.

Conclusion: the question we must face

The image remains.

A siren. A speeding vehicle. Four children nearly killed.

And now, a deeper fear:

What if the next siren is not an emergency, but an escape?

That thought alone should disturb us. Because it reveals how fragile the system has become. So we must ask again, without comfort:

What is wrong with us?

Why do we allow life-saving tools to become instruments of ego? Why do we tolerate behaviour that endangers lives? Why do we create loopholes that criminals can exploit?

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom):

“A society that cannot distinguish authority from imitation risks losing both.”

Interpretation:

When systems lose clarity, safety and trust collapse.

Africa’s future will not only be shaped by infrastructure or policy.

It will be shaped by discipline. By accountability. By respect for systems designed to protect us. Because the road belongs to everyone.

And until we protect the meaning of the siren, we risk losing more than order. We risk losing lives and trust itself.

About Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng

Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng is a pioneering international industrial, manufacturing, and production systems engineer, governance strategist, and Pan-African thought leader whose work continues to shape boardroom thinking, supply chain transformation, and industrialisation across both the continent and globally. As Africa’s first appointed Professor Extraordinaire in Supply Chain Management, he has consistently championed the integration of procurement, value chain, industrialisation strategy, and governance into national and continental development agendas, aligning practice with purpose and long-term impact. An International Chartered Director and Chartered Engineer, he has received numerous lifetime achievement awards and authored several authoritative books. He is also the scribe of the globally acclaimed and widely followed daily NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom), which continues to inspire reflection, accountability, and purposeful living among audiences worldwide. His work is driven by a simple yet powerful belief: Africa’s transformation will not come from rhetoric but from deliberate action, strong institutions, and leaders willing to build for future generations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.