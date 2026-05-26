What Is Wrong with Us: Why we keep uprooting young trees because they have not yet become forests

Professor Douglas Boateng CEng CDir

We inherited some of our deepest national challenges over forty and fifty years, yet increasingly we expect governments to resolve them within single election cycles. Could our growing impatience with long term nation building be quietly trapping Africa in an endless journey of restarts, repeated disappointments, and circles that create movement without meaningful arrival?

There is a quiet contradiction sitting at the centre of many governance conversations across Africa, and perhaps it is time we confronted it honestly.

We inherited infrastructure deficits that accumulated over decades. We inherited educational gaps that evolved over generations. We inherited housing shortages, weak industrial foundations, institutional inefficiencies, environmental challenges, and economic structures that did not emerge overnight. Yet despite this reality, we increasingly expect governments to produce immediate transformation within political cycles that are often no longer than four years.

There is nothing wrong with demanding progress. Citizens have every right to expect leadership to deliver measurable improvements and to account for promises made. The deeper question, however, is whether we are increasingly expecting political calendars to override the realities of development itself.

What is wrong with us is not that we desire change. What is wrong with us is that we sometimes expect generational problems to produce electoral cycle solutions.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): A tree planted forty years ago cannot be replaced tomorrow by planting a seed today.

There is a tendency in modern societies to underestimate the invisible years hidden beneath visible outcomes. Mature forests do not emerge because seeds were planted yesterday. They emerge because somebody had the discipline to plant, water, protect, preserve, and wait. Nation building behaves similarly. Roads, institutions, industries, educational systems, and economic resilience often require patient nurturing before societies begin to experience the benefits. Expecting immediate transformation from decades of accumulated deficiencies is often equivalent to demanding fruit before roots have fully formed.

Modern society increasingly celebrates speed. Technology moves rapidly. Communication is instant. Information reaches millions of people within seconds. Expectations naturally rise in such environments. Citizens increasingly expect institutions and governments to function with similar urgency. But nations are not mobile applications.

Railway systems require years of planning and construction. Housing deficits require sustained financing and land reforms. Educational transformation may take decades before meaningful national outcomes become visible. Industrialisation itself rarely occurs within a single administration. Many of the world's most successful countries did not emerge from poverty or structural weaknesses because of short bursts of political enthusiasm.

South Korea in the 1950s emerged from war with severe poverty and weak industrial capacity. Yet through disciplined educational investments, export driven industrialisation, and continuity of national planning across decades, it transformed itself into one of the world's largest economies.

Singapore faced unemployment, housing shortages, overcrowding, and economic uncertainty at independence in 1965. Today, through long term planning and institutional discipline, it has become one of the world's most efficient societies.

China's modern economic rise similarly unfolded over several decades. Even Japan's post war recovery and Germany's reconstruction reflected continuity and generational commitment rather than immediate political victories.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Nations become extraordinary not because they think quickly, but because they think beyond themselves.

Many successful countries deliberately invested in generations they would never personally see benefit from. South Korea's educational reforms, Singapore's public housing transformation, and China's industrial strategies reflected thinking that extended beyond immediate political gains. Perhaps this is where Africa's challenge increasingly emerges.

Across many African countries, policies often struggle to survive political transitions. Projects initiated under one administration may slow under another. Long term programmes are redesigned repeatedly. Strategic priorities occasionally shift with changing governments. The consequences become expensive.

Railway systems pause midway through implementation. Industrial projects lose momentum. Housing initiatives restart repeatedly. Institutional reforms begin and stop.

Imagine attempting to build a bridge while changing engineers every few metres and redesigning the structure continuously.

Eventually movement continues, but arrival becomes uncertain.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): A nation walking in circles eventually mistakes movement for progress.

Movement itself can create dangerous illusions. Societies can announce projects, launch programmes, hold conferences, redesign policies, and maintain high levels of activity while remaining largely stationary. Activity should never automatically be mistaken for advancement.

Africa occasionally risks becoming trapped in a cycle where governments begin, succeeding governments restart, and societies celebrate movement while waiting for destinations that remain distant.

This does not mean governments should escape accountability. Patience should never become a licence for inefficiency, poor leadership, or unfulfilled promises.

Citizens deserve measurable progress. They deserve improved healthcare systems, stronger schools, better roads, efficient institutions, and visible improvements in quality of life.

The distinction, however, is important.

There is a difference between demanding progress and demanding miracles.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Patience survives where progress remains visible.

People can tolerate long journeys when they see roads being built, schools improving, hospitals expanding, and institutions becoming stronger. Patience becomes easier where progress remains visible and measurable.

What Must Change If We Are To Stop Moving In Circles

If what is wrong with us is partly behavioural and partly structural, then the response cannot simply be political. It must equally become societal, educational, institutional, and generational. Correcting deeply embedded habits requires more than changing governments. It requires changing the mindset through which societies understand nation building itself.

The first shift may be one of collective patience grounded in informed understanding. Patience should never mean accepting incompetence or inefficiency. Rather, it means understanding that some transformations naturally require time while simultaneously insisting that progress remains visible.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Wisdom is not waiting forever. Wisdom is knowing the difference between delayed growth and absent growth.

There is an important distinction between demanding movement and demanding miracles. Roads under construction should visibly progress. Educational reforms should show measurable improvement. Housing programmes should demonstrate milestones. Progress creates confidence and confidence sustains patience.

The second shift may involve institutionalising national development priorities beyond electoral transitions. Strategic infrastructure, industrialisation programmes, educational reforms, housing strategies, and long term economic initiatives should increasingly become national projects rather than party projects.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): When national priorities become political trophies, development often becomes an orphan.

The third shift may involve strengthening institutions above personalities. Across many societies, development frequently becomes excessively attached to individuals. Strong personalities may begin journeys, but institutions sustain destinations.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Strong personalities may begin journeys, but strong institutions sustain destinations.

Educational systems must equally cultivate delayed gratification, civic responsibility, and long term thinking.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): The generation that understands planting eventually becomes the generation that understands harvesting.

Citizens themselves may also need to redefine participation. Democracy cannot become voting every four years and then becoming spectators until the next election arrives.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): A nation matures when citizens begin protecting progress more than personalities.

Perhaps this is where correcting what is wrong with us truly begins. Not merely by changing governments, but by changing how we think about time, continuity, responsibility, and our collective role in nation building. Because perhaps the deeper question is no longer whether change is happening quickly enough. Perhaps the deeper question is whether we are becoming impatient with the very process through which nations are built.

What is wrong with us is not our desire for transformation. Transformation is necessary. What is wrong with us is that we sometimes expect the speed of elections to overrule the pace of nation building itself.

Weak infrastructure was not created overnight. Housing deficits were not created overnight. Institutional weaknesses were not created overnight. Industrial gaps were not created overnight. Yet we often expect immediate cures.

Disappointment follows. Governments change. Expectations reset. New promises emerge. The cycle begins again. And perhaps this is where the greatest danger quietly sits.

We risk repeatedly uprooting young trees simply because they have not yet become forests.

NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom): Impatience with growth often destroys what patience could have completed.

Some of humanity's greatest mistakes have emerged from abandoning long term investments before their benefits matured. Societies sometimes become frustrated with reforms because outcomes do not emerge immediately. Yet abandoning every young initiative simply because it has not yet become a forest risks destroying tomorrow's possibilities before they fully develop.

The Africa we desire cannot emerge from endless political restarts. It will require continuity. It will require discipline. It will require accountability. It will require patience.

Because nations are rarely built through election cycles. They are built through generations, thinking beyond themselves.



By Ing. Prof. Douglas Boateng

Chartered Director IoD UK | Chartered Engineer UK | Fellow Institute of Directors UK | Fellow Ghana Institution of Engineering

Governance, Industrialisation, and Supply Chain Strategist

About Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng

Ing. Professor Douglas Boateng is a pioneering international industrial, manufacturing, and production systems engineer, governance strategist, and Pan-African thought leader whose work continues to shape boardroom thinking, supply chain transformation, and industrialisation across both the continent and globally. As Africa’s first appointed Professor Extraordinaire in Supply Chain Management, he has consistently championed the integration of procurement, value chain, industrialisation strategy, and governance into national and continental development agendas, aligning practice with purpose and long-term impact. An International Chartered Director and Chartered Engineer, he has received numerous lifetime achievement awards and authored several authoritative books. He is also the scribe of the globally acclaimed and widely followed daily NyansaKasa (Words of Wisdom), which continues to inspire reflection, accountability, and purposeful living among audiences worldwide. His work is driven by a simple yet powerful belief: Africa’s transformation will not come from rhetoric but from deliberate action, strong institutions, and leaders willing to build for future generations.

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