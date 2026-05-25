Jordan leads star names at Guardiola leaving party

Basketball legend Michael Jordan led the cast of star names to pay tribute to Pep Guardiola at the Manchester City manager's farewell party.

Guardiola, 55, announced last week he will step down as City manager following a decade in charge, leading the club to 20 trophies during his tenure.

Jordan, one of the NBA's all-time greats, and City's former captain Vincent Kompany were surprise participants in Guardiola's send-off at Co-Op Live arena, which was attended by 19,000 supporters.

"I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career," said Chicago Bulls legend Jordan via a video message played on the big screen inside the venue.

Guardiola is known to be fond of basketball as well as being a keen golfer and Jordan added: "Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations."

British golfer Tommy Fleetwood also delivered a video message, saying: "You deserve whatever you are about to do next.

"It is an honour to call you a friend and congratulations. You have been amazing."

Veteran manager Neil Warnock added: "I can't quite believe you are leaving. I have seen off so many managers but you are top of the pile.

"The best manager I have ever seen."

Guardiola's final game in charge was Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Aston Villa, a match in which the Spaniard broke down in tears.

Earlier on Monday, thousands of City fans lined the streets of Manchester to bid a final farewell to the departing Guardiola.

This season's successful men's, women's and academy teams were driven on buses to Etihad Stadium, where they were greeted by a waiting crowd, before the entourage made its way to Co-Op Live for the 'after party'.

All three teams celebrated their trophy victories on stage, with City women's striker Khadija Shaw making the shock announcement that she has signed a new four-year contract to remain at the club.

Guardiola's three children, as well as former captain Fernandinho, ex-sporting director Txiki Begiristain and goalkeeper Ederson - who left last summer - helped bring out all 20 trophies won under Guardiola.

Surprise appearances by current Bayern Munich boss Kompany and midfielder Jack Grealish, who spent a season-long loan spell at Everton, were loudly cheered by those in attendance.

Guardiola said goodbye for the final time in an interview with Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

"First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye," said Guardiola.

"I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. [City chairman] Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute.

"Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart."

Tributes were also paid to captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones, who will also be leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.

Striker Erling Haaland said on stage: "It has been a pleasure to play with Bernardo and John - and of course Pep.

"We won a lot of trophies, and I was happy to play with Bernardo and John because they are amazing footballers, but even better people deep down.

"It has been an amazing journey, but we need to keep pushing and fighting even without them."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.