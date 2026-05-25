Man Utd captain Fernandes takes on Keane over ‘lie’

Bruno Fernandes has led Manchester United into the Europa League semi-finals, but they will finish in the bottom half of the Premier League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes firmly defended his character and achievements as he accused Roy Keane of telling a "lie" about his pursuit of the Premier League assists record.

Fernandes said Keane had put untrue "words in my mouth" on a recent podcast appearance, and he hopes to contact the United legend to set him straight.

Keane described Fernandes as being at the centre of a "circus act" following United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the season.

He suggested the Portugal international was prioritising individual assists glory over the team's interests in his eagerness to set the single-season record.

Speaking on podcast The Overlap, Keane had said: "After the [Forest] game, he got interviewed, and he said, the captain of Manchester United said: 'A few times, I probably should have shot, but I made them passes.' Wow. How can your mindset as a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record? He won't be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team."

Fernandes' actual post-match comments were: "There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot. I'm very happy for the assist, but more than that, I'm happy for the win and to finish the season on a high."

Former Republic of Ireland and United captain Keane appeared to have misinterpreted Fernandes' comments rather than sought to distort the truth.

Keane posted a drawing of a braying donkey on Instagram on Monday evening, following Fernandes' response, with the caption "Too much attention makes a donkey think he's a lion".

It sparked speculation that the comment was retaliation aimed at Fernandes, but Keane did not specify that.

Fernandes registered a record-equalling 20th assist of the season in United's win against Forest, and then took the record outright on the final day in the victory at Brighton. It moved him past the mark set by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

His anger over Keane's comments was clear as he told podcast The Diary of a CEO: "Like I've always said, I don't mind criticism. I've always taken criticism from anyone and everyone, and I never reply to anything.

"People have an opinion; they think it's good, bad, whatever. What I don't like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane basically, what he said is a lie because… either he saw some other interview or he can't say that I said one thing that I've just not said and luckily for me, everything is on record.

"I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don't like is that he puts words in my mouth that I haven't said. That's the only thing I don't like."

Fernandes is not the first player in the current squad to have voiced disapproval towards a United great.

Earlier this season, Lisandro Martinez was involved in a spat with Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt after they made comments about his height and ability to compete with Erling Haaland in the Manchester derby.

Fernandes keen to 'have a word' with Keane

Roy Keane won seven Premier League titles, the FA Cup four times and the Champions League, during his time at Old Trafford

Fernandes was a key figure for United during the 2025-26 campaign, helping the club secure a third-place Premier League finish and a return to the Champions League after a two-season absence.

As well as laying on 21 goals, he also scored nine times in the English top flight.

His efforts were rewarded in May when he collected the Football Writers' Association men's Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season awards.

Fernandes says he has contacted former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask for Keane's phone number so that he can confront the issue.

"Obviously, I think I've always shown a lot of respect for Roy Keane and for everything he's done for the club and for everything he's always said," Fernandes added.

"I've never ever had something to say, I've never said something wrong. I even asked Ole for his number to text him, to be honest, to have a word with him and say that I don't mind the criticism, [but] I don't like when people lie about things I say.

"Because this is like… it goes a little bit over the top of the things that I think are acceptable.

"I accept criticism. I accept that he can say things I don't like, and I don't like seeing them. But as I said before, that improves me. What I don't like is that people make their own words about what I say, and it's not true.

"Obviously, I prefer Roy Keane to give me some praise sometimes because I've achieved something that not many players have achieved. I understand that this club is about winning trophies, and I have never taken that off my mind."

Keane had added to his criticism of Fernandes after the Forest game by questioning United's contentment with their narrow victory, adding: "They're giving up two goals and everyone's getting all giddy because he's equalled the record for assists. It's mind-boggling. It's a circus act."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.