Football

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes wins Football Writers’ men’s award

Source: BBC  
  8 May 2026 6:12pm
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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has won the Football Writers' Association's men's Footballer of the Year award.

Midfielder Fernandes has scored eight goals and provided 20 assists in 34 games across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

The Portugal international has played a key role in United's upturn in form under interim boss Michael Carrick.

United are set finish the season without a trophy for the second season in a row, but they are on course to finish third in the Premier League and secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Fernandes is the first United player to win the FWA men's award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

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