Fernandes breaks assist record as Brighton land Euro spot despite loss

Audio By Carbonatix
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes added the outright record for assists in a season to his Premier League and football writers' player of the year awards, and then scored a goal himself as Michael Carrick's first game in permanent charge ended in victory at Brighton.
A day began that with Brighton holding outside hopes of qualification for the Champions League ended with them clinging on to a place in next season's Uefa Conference League as they were overtaken by Sunderland but, crucially, not Brentford, to finish in eighth.
A second European campaign in their history is definitely something to celebrate for the Seagulls, but there was muted applause at the final whistle, with supporters underwhelmed by the efforts of Fabian Hurzeler's men, who stood and waited until the news from Anfield confirmed their fate and the cheers swept round the ground.
Not that the visitors were bothered about that.
Beaten on four of the previous seven visits to this stadium, United's supporters revelled in what was Carrick's 12th victory in 17 games since taking over to the end of the season in January.
At that point, few fans truly believed United could secure a place in next season's Champions League after a two-year absence.
That they have managed it with something to spare is the overriding reason Carrick has been given the job.
No-one has helped more to achieve that than Fernandes and, after equalling the record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne against Nottingham Forest last week, he claimed it on his own when Patrick Dorgu powered home his first-half corner.
A brilliant one-two between Amad Diallo and Mason Mount created a second for Bryan Mbeumo before Fernandes drilled home a third three minutes after the restart.
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