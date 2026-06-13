Six arrested as security forces crack down on defiant China Mall project

Six persons have been arrested, and a controversial construction site in Koforidua has been declared a restricted security zone following an operation by a joint team of personnel from the National Security Secretariat, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

The arrests were made at the China Mall project site located at Kenkey Factory, where developers are alleged to have resumed construction activities despite a stop-work order issued by the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The latest enforcement action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute surrounding the project, which has become the subject of intense public concern over its alleged impact on drainage systems and recurring flooding in parts of Koforidua.

Following the operation, security authorities cordoned off the entire project area and warned that any unauthorised person found within or around the premises could face arrest.

The crackdown comes weeks after the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, ordered an immediate halt to construction works after inspecting the site and expressing concerns about its potential effect on stormwater management and public safety.

Security sources said intelligence gathered by authorities suggested that work had quietly resumed at the site despite explicit instructions from REGSEC that construction should not continue until agreed drainage reconstruction works had been completed.

As part of efforts to enforce the directive, National Security operatives conducted a surprise operation on Thursday night during a heavy downpour. The exercise reportedly led to the arrest of a security guard who was found on the premises.

Authorities subsequently mounted a second operation on Friday, resulting in the arrest of six workers who were allegedly engaged in activities at the site.

Several other workers reportedly fled into nearby bushes upon sighting the security team, while some of the Chinese developers are said to have locked themselves inside one of the buildings on the premises and refused to respond to calls to come out.

The project has generated widespread controversy since construction began, with residents and environmental advocates arguing that portions of the development are situated on a natural watercourse that previously served as a channel for stormwater flowing from the Nsukwao stream and adjoining waterways.

Residents have repeatedly blamed the project for worsening flood conditions in the area, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, and have called on authorities to intervene before the situation escalates further.

Prior to the commencement of construction, the developers reportedly entered into an agreement with REGSEC and the Koforidua Municipal Assembly to undertake major drainage improvement works, including the reconstruction of a drainage network near the traffic-light intersection to facilitate the free flow of stormwater.

Authorities insist those obligations must be fulfilled before any further construction activity can take place.

Commenting on the matter, the Eastern Regional National Security Coordinator, Francis Annoh-Dompreh, condemned what he described as the developers' disregard for lawful directives issued by the regional security authorities.

He stressed that public safety considerations would remain paramount and warned that security agencies would continue to enforce the stop-work order without fear or favour.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further cautioned Ghanaian workers against returning to the site while the directive remains in force, stressing that anyone found violating the order risks arrest and prosecution.

The operation underscores growing concerns among local authorities about developments that obstruct waterways and contribute to urban flooding, particularly as parts of the country continue to experience increasingly intense rainfall events.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged breach of the stop-work order are ongoing, while authorities maintain a heightened security presence at the site to prevent any further construction activity.

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