Access Bank Ghana secures certification as a Carbon Credit Broker

Priscilla Ashiam, Head of Public Sector and Sustainability of Access Bank (Ghana)

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has been recognised and authorised by the Carbon Market Office (CMO) to operate as a carbon credit broker in Ghana.

This is in accordance with Ghana's Framework for International Carbon Market and Non-Market Approaches and the Environmental Protection Agency Act, 2025 (Act 1124).

This recognition forms part of the Bank’s broader sustainability strategy and permits Access Bank to facilitate, intermediate and broker transactions involving carbon credits, including Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) and other carbon credit assets.

It places Access Bank among a select group of institutions authorised to participate in Ghana's regulated carbon market, at a time when demand for climate finance intermediation across Africa continues to grow.

With this certification, Access Bank can connect buyers and sellers of carbon credits, broker transactions in both primary and secondary carbon markets, and act as a market arranger, linking Ghanaian project developers with international buyers, carbon funds, and climate finance institutions.

The Bank will also provide carbon market advisory services and combine these capabilities with its existing suite of green loans, sustainability-linked lending and transition finance solutions, offering clients an integrated pathway to decarbonisation.

The Managing Director, Pearl Nkrumah, said, “This certification affirms Access Bank's position as a trusted partner in Ghana's transition to a low-carbon economy.

"As a licensed carbon credit broker, we connect project developers, investors, and corporates with credible, well-structured carbon market opportunities while upholding the highest standards of transparency and regulatory compliance.

"This is a natural extension of our sustainability agenda and our commitment to enabling climate finance across the markets we serve.”

Speaking on the importance of this recognition, Priscilla Ashiam, Head of Public Sector and Sustainability of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, said, “This recognition is particularly significant for the public sector, where decarbonisation commitments increasingly require credible access to carbon markets.

"As a certified broker, Access Bank is well positioned to support government agencies and state institutions in structuring carbon transactions that align with national climate goals, while ensuring transparency and compliance at every stage.”

The certification builds on Access Bank Group's established record in mobilising climate capital across Africa.

In 2019, Access Bank Plc in Nigeria became the first African corporate issuer to achieve Climate Bonds Initiative certification for a green bond, raising N15 billion (US$41 million) to finance low-carbon projects across manufacturing, transport and agriculture.

Ghana's carbon broker certification extends that leadership into carbon markets, reinforcing the Group's position at the forefront of climate finance innovation on the continent.

Access Bank will continue to work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Carbon Market Office to support the growth of a well-regulated carbon market in Ghana, while helping public sector institutions and large corporates advance their decarbonization strategies.

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