NCCE, GHS sensitise pupils on drug and substance abuse in Sissala West

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The Sissala West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has embarked on a sensitisation campaign on drug and substance abuse in selected basic schools in the district.
Mr Mustapha Iddrisu, Sissala West District Director of the NCCE, said the exercise was aimed at educating pupils on the dangers associated with drug and substance abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles among schoolchildren.
He said the campaign covered four basic schools, namely Kunkorgu, Kusali, Kandia and Buoti, reaching a total of 800 pupils, comprising 412 boys and 388 girls.
Mr Iddrisu explained that the programme sought to equip pupils with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to make responsible decisions and resist behaviours that could negatively affect their future.
During the sensitisation sessions, the lead facilitator, Mr Mohammed Sulley, assisted by Mr Nasare Alhassan, educated the pupils on commonly abused substances, including alcohol, tramadol, marijuana, energy drinks and the misuse of prescription-only medicines.
The facilitators highlighted the harmful effects of substance abuse, including poor academic performance, addiction, mental and physical health challenges, indiscipline, and violent behaviour.
They urged the pupils to resist peer pressure, avoid experimenting with drugs and seek guidance from parents, teachers and health professionals whenever they encountered challenges.
The pupils were also encouraged to report suspected drug-related activities to responsible adults and to serve as ambassadors against drug and substance abuse in their schools and communities.
The facilitators reaffirmed the NCCE’s commitment to collaborating with the GHS, schools, parents and community leaders to sustain public education on drug and substance abuse and promote a safe, healthy and drug-free learning environment across the district.
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