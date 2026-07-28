NCCE engages stakeholders on adolescent health, gender equality

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged stakeholders in the Yunyoo-Nasuan District, to strengthen community support for adolescent health, promote gender equality and intensify efforts to prevent gender-based violence (GBV).

The stakeholders’ engagement, held at the Nasuan Market and Lorry Park in the North East Region, formed part of the “Empowering Community and Youth for Adolescent Health, Gender Equality, and Preventing GBV through Civic Engagement” initiative.

It sought to encourage parents and community members to support the health and wellbeing of adolescents, enhance coordination amongst key stakeholders, and educate residents on the harmful effects of GBV on individuals, families and communities.

The event, organised in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund with financial support from Global Affairs Canada, was attended by a total of 105 people comprising 82 females and 23 males.

Mr Hamidu Halaru, the Assembly Member of the Nasuan Electoral Area, who was a facilitator during the event, urged parents to take greater responsibility for the upbringing of their children.

He advised parents to closely monitor the behaviour and peer associations of their children, to detect early signs of risky conducts and intervene promptly.

He emphasised that parents had a duty to ensure nurture morally upright, disciplined and responsible children, especially girls, to enable them to become productive members of society.

Mr Mohammed Iddrisu, a Teacher and Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, Nasuan Senior High School encouraged students to embrace discipline, hard work, respect and determination as essential ingredients for success.

He urged them to avoid social vices that could derail their aspirations and appealed to parents to continue investing in the education and wellbeing of their children, especially girls as they were more vulnerable to societal challenges.

Mr Abdul-Wahid Madi, who is from the Health Promotion Unit, Nasuan District Health Directorate, spoke about teenage pregnancy and the importance of protecting the rights and future of the girl-child.

He advised parents against rushing their daughters into marriage, explaining that early marriages exposed girls to health complications, interrupted education, and created financial and emotional challenges for them.

He reminded the participants that national policy allowed pregnant schoolgirls to continue their education until delivery and called on parents and community members, to work together to safeguard the future of the younger generation.

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