FDA warns against unauthorised chemicals for ripening plantain

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned traders and the general public against the unauthorised use of chemicals to accelerate the ripening of plantain, warning that the practice could compromise food safety.

The warning follows a video circulating on social media alleging that a chemical substance was being used to ripen plantain at the Madina Market in Accra.

The FDA, together with the Environmental Health Unit of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, investigated the allegation by engaging traders at the market and the individual featured in the video.

Preliminary findings identified the product reportedly being used as Ethemax, a plant growth regulator containing Ethephon 480 g/L SL as its active ingredient.

The FDA said the product carries a “Harmful” hazard warning and identified the trader allegedly involved in its sale and distribution at the market.

Regulatory action is being taken against persons involved in the unauthorised sale, distribution or inappropriate use of the product.

The FDA has urged traders to use agricultural chemicals strictly in accordance with approved conditions and label instructions, warning that incorrect concentrations or applying products to commodities for which they are not authorised could leave harmful chemical residues.

Consumers have also been advised to buy fruits and vegetables from trusted sources and wash fresh produce thoroughly with potable water before consumption.

The Authority said it would continue market surveillance and urged the public to report suspected unsafe food handling or inappropriate chemical use.

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