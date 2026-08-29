FDA storms Makola Market, arrests traders over sale of ‘cigarette toffee’

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has conducted an enforcement operation at the Makola Market in Accra, leading to the arrest of some traders allegedly involved in the sale of products locally referred to as “cigarette toffee.”

The operation forms part of the FDA’s efforts to clamp down on the sale and distribution of products considered unsafe or unsuitable for consumption.

The enforcement team visited sections of the market where the products were allegedly being sold and apprehended traders suspected of engaging in the practice.

The FDA has in recent times intensified its monitoring and enforcement activities to prevent the sale of unapproved products and to protect consumers, particularly children, from potentially harmful items.

The Authority is expected to conduct further investigations into the seized products and the traders involved as part of the enforcement process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.