National

Tano North MP responds to constituents’ concerns with 100 streetlights

Source: Graphiconline.com  
  18 September 2026 7:02pm
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has stepped up his constituency development interventions with the installation of 100 streetlights at Duayaw Nkwanta, the municipal capital of the Ahafo Region.

The project, which is being extended to other communities in the constituency, is aimed at tackling darkness in areas where existing streetlights are faulty, while improving night-time visibility, security and movement.

The latest intervention adds to a series of constituency-level initiatives being undertaken by Dr Boako in response to development concerns raised by residents.

At the installation exercise at Duayaw Nkwanta, Dr Boako told journalists that the streetlight project was aimed at responding to concerns raised by constituents and addressing practical challenges affecting their daily lives.

He said the installation formed part of efforts to improve visibility and enhance the safety of residents who move around the community after dark.

Dr Boako said he had already distributed streetlight bulbs to several communities and tasked electricians to install them in areas where existing lights were not functioning.

In March, Dr Boako supported the paving of the Bomaa Market and provided roofing sheets and other materials for market women's sheds, following complaints about the market's muddy and dusty conditions.

Earlier this month, he also distributed 84 motorised spraying machines to cocoa farmer groups across the constituency to support farm maintenance and productivity.

Security concerns

A resident, Justice Kwame Appiah, said poor lighting had created opportunities for thieves and other perpetrators of social vices to operate at night.

He welcomed the MP's intervention and expressed the hope that the installation of the streetlights would help reduce theft and other forms of social vices.

Another resident, Filicia Owusuaa, appealed to the MP and other relevant authorities to ensure regular maintenance of the streetlights to prevent a recurrence of the problem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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