Tano North MP Dr Gideon Boako congratulates newly elected NPP executives, calls for unity ahead of 2028

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has congratulated the newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tano North, urging them to work together to strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement following the successful conduct of the constituency executive elections, Dr. Boako commended delegates, aspirants and supporters for demonstrating peace, discipline and unity throughout the electoral process.

He said the maturity displayed by party members reflected the values that continue to define the NPP.

The lawmaker congratulated the newly elected executives, noting that their election was a demonstration of the confidence and trust placed in them by delegates.

Dr. Boako urged them to serve with dedication and commitment, while seeking God’s guidance and wisdom as they take up responsibilities in leading the party at the constituency level.

The Tano North MP also recognised the efforts of all aspirants who contested the elections, describing their willingness to serve as a reflection of their love and commitment to the party and the constituency.

He encouraged them to remain engaged and continue contributing to the growth and success of the NPP.

“The contest is over. Now the work begins,” Dr. Boako said, calling on all party members in Tano North to unite and focus on building a stronger party capable of winning the 2028 general elections. He expressed confidence that with collective effort and commitment, the NPP can achieve its electoral objectives.

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