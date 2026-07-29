We know NDC will fail on its promises; NPP will uproot them like mushroom in 2028 – Osafo Maafo

Audio By Carbonatix
A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Senior Presidential Advisor under the Akufo-Addo administration, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has warned that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) risks losing power in the next general election if it fails to deliver on its campaign promises.
According to him, Ghanaians will assess the government’s performance and could vote against the party if their expectations are not met.
Speaking to Adom News in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, Mr Osafo-Maafo expressed confidence that voters would not hesitate to reject the NDC should the party fail to fulfil its commitments.
He said the party would be “uprooted like mushrooms” in the next election if it disappoints the electorate.
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has described the massive turnout at the NPP’s constituency elections as evidence of renewed commitment among party members to reorganise and return to power in 2028.
He said the enthusiasm shown by the grassroots demonstrates their determination to work towards the party’s comeback and support its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The MP called for unity among party members, stressing that cohesion and dedication would be critical to achieving the party’s political ambitions ahead of the next general election.
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