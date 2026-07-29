Ghana’s Titus Owusu Darko elected Education Minister at Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia

Sydney, Australia – Ghana’s delegate to the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Titus Owusu Darko, has been elected Education Minister in the New Albion Parliament during the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Sydney, Australia.

The appointment places the young Ghanaian in one of the Parliament’s key ministerial roles, where he will lead debates on education policies and defend government positions on issues affecting the education sector during the parliamentary simulation.

Darko secured the position after impressing fellow delegates with his leadership qualities, debating skills and understanding of governance, adding another milestone to Ghana’s participation at this year’s Commonwealth Youth Parliament.

His election follows his victory at Ghana’s 2026 Commonwealth Day National Debate Competition organised by the Parliament of Ghana, which earned him the opportunity to represent the country at the international programme.

As Education Minister, Titus Owusu Darko is expected to spearhead discussions on improving access to quality education, promoting innovation in teaching and learning, supporting youth development and encouraging stronger educational collaboration among Commonwealth member countries.

Speaking after his election, Darko described the appointment as both an honour and a responsibility.

“This is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for Ghana. I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me and look forward to contributing meaningfully to discussions on education and youth development across the Commonwealth,” he said.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament, organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), brings together young leaders from member countries to experience parliamentary democracy, strengthen their legislative and leadership skills, and deliberate on contemporary global issues.

Darko’s election has been hailed by colleagues and observers as a testament to his leadership abilities and Ghana’s growing reputation in youth parliamentary engagements.

His appointment also adds to Ghana’s impressive performance at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, where the country continues to make its mark through the outstanding achievements of its young delegates.

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