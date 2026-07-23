UniMAC students to represent Ghana at Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia

Audio By Carbonatix
Two students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Precious Akos Agrobesa and Titus Owusu Darko, have been selected to represent Ghana at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, from July 26 to 30, 2026.
The pair secured the opportunity after emerging winners of the 2026 Commonwealth Parliamentary Debate Competition, where they impressed judges with their debating skills, leadership qualities and understanding of parliamentary procedures.
Ahead of their departure, a high-powered UniMAC delegation paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Tuesday, July 21, to formally introduce the students and officially inform him of Ghana’s participation in the international programme.
During the visit, the delegation also presented the Commonwealth Parliamentary Debate award to the Speaker through Parliament’s Public Engagement Office.
The delegation was led by UniMAC’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Winston Abroampah, and included the Rector of the Institute of Journalism, Prof. Christiana Hammond; the Registrar, Dr. Obapaanin Adu Oforiwa; the Director of Public Affairs, Ms. Nana Efua Rockson; and the Dean of Students, Dr. Ike Tandoh.
Congratulating the students, Speaker Bagbin urged them to approach the international platform with confidence and determination.
“Do not feel intimidated at all. Be bold, confident and focused on whatever you are doing,” he advised.
He further encouraged them to uphold discipline and integrity throughout the programme, describing the opportunity as an important step towards future leadership.
The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, also commended the students for their achievement, describing their selection as a proud moment for Ghana and UniMAC.
He stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary structures in tertiary institutions, noting that student parliaments play a vital role in preparing young people for leadership and democratic participation.
The meeting underscored the growing partnership between Parliament and UniMAC in promoting youth leadership, civic engagement and parliamentary education.
It ended with the Speaker, parliamentary officials, members of the UniMAC delegation and the two student representatives taking a group photograph to commemorate the visit and wish Ghana’s delegates success at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia.
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson accuses NPP of misusing GARID funds meant for flood mitigation
10 minutes
-
Guardiola turns down Italy manager job
11 minutes
-
Gold Board recorded GH¢909m operational surplus from its own activities, not taxpayers’ funds – Sammy Gyamfi
12 minutes
-
Klopp starts Germany reign by threatening to quit
16 minutes
-
‘It’s love in the middle of a disaster’: The couple who married in typhoon floods
17 minutes
-
Ex-porn star elected senator in Colombia, promises to fight for adult-content creators’ rights
18 minutes
-
Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident
19 minutes
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
24 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
33 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
39 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
54 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
1 hour
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Motion to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante set for today
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
2 hours