UniMAC students to represent Ghana at Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia

Two students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Precious Akos Agrobesa and Titus Owusu Darko, have been selected to represent Ghana at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, from July 26 to 30, 2026.

The pair secured the opportunity after emerging winners of the 2026 Commonwealth Parliamentary Debate Competition, where they impressed judges with their debating skills, leadership qualities and understanding of parliamentary procedures.

Ahead of their departure, a high-powered UniMAC delegation paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Tuesday, July 21, to formally introduce the students and officially inform him of Ghana’s participation in the international programme.

During the visit, the delegation also presented the Commonwealth Parliamentary Debate award to the Speaker through Parliament’s Public Engagement Office.

The delegation was led by UniMAC’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Winston Abroampah, and included the Rector of the Institute of Journalism, Prof. Christiana Hammond; the Registrar, Dr. Obapaanin Adu Oforiwa; the Director of Public Affairs, Ms. Nana Efua Rockson; and the Dean of Students, Dr. Ike Tandoh.

Congratulating the students, Speaker Bagbin urged them to approach the international platform with confidence and determination.

“Do not feel intimidated at all. Be bold, confident and focused on whatever you are doing,” he advised.

He further encouraged them to uphold discipline and integrity throughout the programme, describing the opportunity as an important step towards future leadership.

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, also commended the students for their achievement, describing their selection as a proud moment for Ghana and UniMAC.

He stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary structures in tertiary institutions, noting that student parliaments play a vital role in preparing young people for leadership and democratic participation.

The meeting underscored the growing partnership between Parliament and UniMAC in promoting youth leadership, civic engagement and parliamentary education.

It ended with the Speaker, parliamentary officials, members of the UniMAC delegation and the two student representatives taking a group photograph to commemorate the visit and wish Ghana’s delegates success at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia.

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