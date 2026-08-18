Ghana is open to responsible mining, investment – Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to attracting mining investments, but says companies must operate responsibly and comply fully with the country’s laws and regulatory requirements.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, made the statement at the National Mining Dialogue 2026, where he outlined the Commission’s expectations for mining companies operating in the country.

mr Anyimah said Ghana remains open to investments in the mining sector because large-scale mining companies are important partners in the country’s economic development.

However, he stressed that investment opportunities come with responsibilities, particularly compliance with licence conditions and Ghana’s mining laws.

“Ghana is open for responsible mining and investment. But responsible mining means respect the law,” he said on Tuesday, August 18.

He reiterated that mining companies must respect the laws of Ghana and comply with the conditions attached to the mineral rights granted to them.

According to him, the Commission is not primarily focused on revoking mining permits but expects companies to operate within the legal framework. “We are not just interested in revoking people's permits, but you have to respect the laws of Ghana,” he added.

The Deputy CEO said compliance with licence conditions and the Minerals and Mining (Local Content and Local Participation) Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2431) would be critical to ensuring that mining becomes a sustainable source of jobs, industrial development and prosperity.

He urged large-scale mining companies to take their obligations seriously and ensure that their operations deliver meaningful benefits to Ghana.

The Commission has also stressed the need for mining companies to deepen local participation through employment, skills development, procurement from Ghanaian businesses, technology transfer and value addition.

The Deputy CEO said responsible mining should also involve transparency, accountability and genuine partnerships with communities hosting mining operations.

He assured industry players that the Minerals Commission remains ready to work with them to address challenges and support the development of a sustainable mining sector.

“Let us build a mining sector that all Ghanaians can be proud of,” he said.

The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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