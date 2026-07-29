Precious Agrobesa Akos elected Crossbench Whip at Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s representative at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Precious Akos Agrobesa, has been elected Crossbench Whip for the Green Justice Movement in the New Albion Parliament in Sydney, Australia.
Her election places her in a key leadership position ahead of the highly anticipated debate on the Artificial Intelligence and Democratic Integrity Bill 2026.
The proposed legislation seeks to address the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on democratic governance, elections, political communication and public trust.
As Crossbench Whip, Ms. Agrobesa will coordinate the activities of members of the Green Justice Movement during parliamentary proceedings.
Her responsibilities include preparing members for debate, maintaining party discipline, building consensus and helping to shape the group’s position on the bill.
The Green Justice Movement constitutes the Crossbench Party in the New Albion Parliament and holds the balance of power between the government and opposition.
This gives the group a significant role in determining whether the bill is passed, amended or rejected, making Ms. Agrobesa’s leadership crucial to the outcome of the parliamentary process.
Speaking after her election, she described the opportunity as an honour and a privilege, and pledged to provide effective leadership as the Crossbench engages with the proposed legislation.
She also expressed her commitment to ensuring that the Green Justice Movement contributes constructively to discussions on the responsible use and regulation of artificial intelligence.
The debate is expected to examine how governments can harness the benefits of AI while protecting electoral integrity, transparency, democratic institutions and public confidence.
Ms. Agrobesa’s election marks another significant milestone for Ghana and the University of Media, Arts and Communication, as she takes on a prominent role at the international youth parliamentary gathering.
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