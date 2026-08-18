The world’s best countries for expats in 2026

New global rankings reveal the best places to build a life abroad – and the people who have made the move explain why.

The 2026 Expat Insider survey from InterNations has ranked 31 destinations across quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance and practical essentials such as housing and digital services.

For this year's winners, friendliness and affordability scores made the biggest impact. Seven of the top 10 destinations ranked among the easiest places to settle in, while five led the world for personal finance. We spoke to expats living in the five highest-ranked countries about why they moved, how they adapted and what prospective newcomers should know.

Panama City-based expat Reza Motalebpour praises the capital's ease of remote working (Credit: Getty Images)

1. Panama

Panama topped the ranking for the third year in a row, placing first in both the Working Abroad and Personal Finance indices. Eighty-seven percent of expats here report being happy with life abroad, compared with 70% globally, while 90% say housing is easy to find.

Ariel Barrionuevo moved to Panama's Caribbean coast from Argentina eight years ago, and quickly found himself sleeping more deeply, waking rested and feeling more present. "I realised that wasn't because I was on holiday, it was because this place has a rhythm of its own," said Barrionuevo, now director of La Coralina Island House hotel on Isla Colón.

His typical day includes a stop by the ocean, a walk through the tropical garden and listening to the birds. "It's a simple ritual, but it reminds me every day why I chose to live here," he said. He finds life in Panama more affordable than it was in Argentina, and appreciates the stable economy, which makes planning and business more predictable.

Reza Motalebpour, who relocated to Panama City from Canada this year, says working remotely is straightforward, with reliable internet available at home and in co-working spaces. She has also found banking easy, particularly in the country's dollarised economy. While the exchange rate can make costs seem high at first for Canadians, she says Panama's relatively low utility bills, insurance costs and property taxes mean the overall cost of living still represents good value.

Life here isn't without its hurdles; Barrionuevo cites late deliveries and weather that can quickly upend plans on Isla Colón. But he says choosing a slower pace is a decision he doesn't regret – and one he thinks visitors or potential expats should embrace. He recommends visiting Bluff Beach, buying fresh fruit from a roadside stand and spending the afternoon watching surfers at Paunch Beach.

"I arrived thinking I was moving to a beautiful destination," he said. "Looking back, I was really moving towards a different way of living, one that values time over speed, experiences over possessions and connection over constant activity."

Puerto Vallarta's beaches and strong sense of community have made it a popular choice for expats (Credit: Getty Images)

2. Mexico

Ranking first in the Ease of Settling In index, Mexico placed second overall and remains the world's easiest country for expats to feel at home. Seventy-three percent say making local friends is easy, compared to 39% globally, while twice the global average describe their social circle as mostly local.

"I've made better friends abroad than I ever had in Chicago," said Kirsten Raccuia, who writes the expat blog Sand in My Curls. She and her husband moved to Puerto Vallarta in 2022 and say the sense of community, along with the lower cost of living, has kept them there. Street tacos cost about a dollar (£0.75), she says, while a recent emergency appendectomy and hospital stay cost less than $4,000 (£2,970), a price unimaginable in the US.

To best experience the city, Raccuia recommends having breakfast at the local food markets and visiting the beach on a Sunday, when families gather. "Yes, it's touristy, but it's also what the locals do," she said.

One caveat: Mexico ranked 25th of 31 for safety and security, with 68% of expats rating their personal safety positively compared to 81% globally.

Thailand ranked highly for affordability, with expats also praising its food, culture and quality of life (Credit: Getty Images)

3. Thailand

Ranked third overall, Thailand is home to the world's happiest expats with 86% reporting satisfaction with life abroad. It also earned the survey's highest score for cost of living, with 85% ranking it positively – more than double the global average.

"We fed the four of us for the equivalent of about £1 ($1.35)," said Bethan Jeentipraphet, recalling her first street-food meal in Bangkok. A British mother of two, she moved from Devon with her Thai husband in 2024, intending to stay a year. "Within two weeks, I knew I wasn't going back."

She also credits Thailand's education system with transforming her son. "Respect is huge in Thai culture, and students here clearly have the utmost respect for education," she said. "He is a completely changed child."

Long-term expat Aaron Henry, who moved from Los Angeles 11 years ago says Bangkok has modernised without changing its culture. "It's preserved the unique aspects of Thai culture while, especially over the last decade, exploding in terms of international cuisine, exceptional parks, art galleries [and] luxury malls." He recommends exploring the walkable, less-touristed neighbourhoods of Ari and Phra Khanong to see the city as residents do.

Jeentipraphet says newcomers should make an effort to understand and respect local customs, from removing shoes before entering homes to standing respectfully for the national anthem, which is played in public at 08:00 and 18:00 daily. "For expats willing to embrace Thai culture and embody the cultural norms, Thailand can be an extremely rewarding place to live."

Bur Dubai's souqs and neighbourhood restaurants show a more everyday side to the city (Credit: Getty Images)

4. United Arab Emirates

With top scores for Career Prospects and Expat Essentials (including visas and language), the UAE makes it easy for international residents to settle into life and build their careers. InterNations conducted the survey in February and March 2026, both before and after the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict, so the results only partially reflect its impact. However, expats still living in the UAE say that, despite some adjustments, life has continued largely unchanged.

"Day-to-day life in Dubai feels normal," said Michelle Sterling, an image consultant who splits her time between Dubai and the US, but currently prefers Dubai. "For me, Dubai offers a lifestyle that feels safer, more comfortable and more affordable."

Nikita Oruganty, who moved from London to Dubai earlier this year to work in communications, says that the welcoming environment continues to make the country attractive. "While other countries are making it harder with immigration rules, [UAE] has always welcomed expats," she said. She also appreciates how authorities have handled security and communication during uncertain periods. "That sense of stability matters a lot when you are living abroad without your family nearby."

To see how residents really live, Oruganty recommends spending at least one day away from the luxury version of the city, riding the Metro at rush hour, walking through the traditional neighborhoods of Bur Dubai and Deira, crossing Dubai Creek by abra (a traditional wooden ferry) and eating at a small Indian, Filipino or Lebanese restaurant. "That is where you see the everyday version of Dubai, much more ordinary than its international image suggests," she said.

Beyond Dubai, British expat Sharon Mckernan has lived in Ras Al Khaimah for eight years and says she's never looked back. "I enjoy the easy, down-to-earth pace of life," she said. "There's no constant rushing, less traffic and generally less day-to-day hassles, which gives us more family time to enjoy by the pool, beach or explore the mountains here." She has also found the healthcare to be fast and efficient, and has made friends easily with people from around the world.

For visitors, she suggests watching the sunset from Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest mountain, or exploring the Al Jazirah Al Hamra Heritage Village. "It offers a side to the UAE that is different and relatively unknown to most," she said.

Brazil's warm climate and outdoor lifestyle are part of the appeal for many expats (Credit: Getty Images)

5. Brazil

Breaking into the top five for the first time this year, Brazil scored highly for happiness, ease of settling in, local friendliness and culture, with many expats saying it's the warmth of the people that makes them feel at home.

"You could meet someone for the first time on a Thursday and be at their home having churrasco (barbecued meat) by Saturday," said Clint Manning, who moved from Barbados to São Paulo to build his business. "Being from Barbados and having a similar lifestyle there, it felt very much like home, but on a significantly larger scale."

He notes that English isn't widely spoken here, which he sees as a plus. "For someone truly interested in learning the language, it [is] a fantastic experience as you [are] forced to communicate in Portuguese out of necessity," he said. "I became fluent significantly faster than I would've if I had been trying to learn Danish or German in Denmark or Germany."

To best experience São Paulo, he recommends visiting the bars and padarias in Vila Madalena and Bela Vista, eating sushi in Liberdade (the city's Japanese neighborhood) and exercising in Ibirapuera Park, one of Latin America's largest urban parks.

But more than any scenery or site, expats say it is the locals who create the greatest sense of belonging. "They were genuinely interested and curious in getting to know me and made me feel included from the beginning," said Chris Kohl, who lived in São Paulo for 12 years. "Instead of making me feel like an outsider, Brazilians made me feel like I belonged."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.