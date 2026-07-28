Two Scots charged in Australia over 107kg ketamine raids

Demi McDaid, 23, was arrested in North Sydney on 29 June

Two Scots have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences in Australia after police seized more than 100kg of ketamine.

Jack Farrelly, 30, and Demi McDaid, 23, were arrested in North Sydney on 29 June following a raid on a hotel.

Officers from New South Wales police found 105kg of drugs, believed to be ketamine, in the boot of a rental car parked in a hotel car park.

Farrelly and McDaid were refused bail during an initial appearance at Manly Local Court on 30 June. They are due to appear again at Downing Centre Local Court on 26 August.

Police in Sydney seized more than 100kg of the drugs, believed to be ketamine

They have been charged with supplying a prohibited drug larger than indictable and less than commercial quantity and supplying a prohibited drug larger than or equal to large commercial quantity.

New South Wales police said they will allege they travelled to Australia for the sole purpose of taking part in the distribution and supply of large commercial quantities of prohibited drugs.

Police said they found drugs in the boot of a rental car

A number of mobile phones, documents police allege to be drug ledgers and about A$2,000 (£1,051) in cash was also recovered from a search of the hotel room.

Farrelly and McDaid were initially taken to Chatswood Police Station following their arrest.

The search of the hotel came three days after officers in the city's north shore raided a short-term let unit on Hampden Road in the suburb of Artarmon, about 8km (4.9 miles) from the city centre.

About 2kg of a drug, also believed to be ketamine, scales, disposable gloves, clear resealable bags with white crystallised residue, and items of luggage were seized from the unit.

A spokesperson for New South Wales police said an investigation was ongoing.

The UK foreign office said: "We are supporting two British nationals detained in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities."

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