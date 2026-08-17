GenCED urges NPP to extend 50% nomination fee reduction to women, youth and PWDs

The Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to extend its reduced nomination fees to women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) contesting all national executive positions.

The call follows the party's decision to set a GH¢8,000 nomination fee for candidates seeking the positions of Nasara, Women's and Youth Organisers in its upcoming national elections.

GenCED says while the concession is a positive step, limiting the reduction to those three positions does not sufficiently address the financial barriers confronting underrepresented groups seeking higher leadership positions within the party.

Under the announced fee structure, candidates seeking the position of National Chairperson will pay GH¢50,000, while Vice Chairperson and General Secretary aspirants will pay GH¢30,000 and GH¢25,000 respectively.

Other principal positions attract a nomination fee of GH¢10,000.

GenCED said its research on political participation shows that nomination fees are only one component of the financial burden faced by candidates seeking political office.

It said aspirants must also finance campaigns, delegate engagement, transportation, mobilisation and communications, among other expenses.

“When these costs become prohibitive, political leadership risks becoming accessible primarily to those with significant financial resources rather than those with the competence, commitment and support to lead,” the organisation stated.

According to GenCED, the financial barriers can be particularly challenging for women, young people and PWDs, who may have comparatively limited access to political financing and established support networks.

The organisation therefore wants the NPP to introduce at least a 50% reduction in nomination fees for women, youth and PWDs contesting all national executive positions.

The organisation said its position is also consistent with Ghana's affirmative-action framework.

It cited the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), which sets a minimum target of 30% representation of women by 2026 and seeks progressive movement towards gender parity.

GenCED also referenced provisions requiring political parties to create gender-sensitive organisational cultures that promote women's participation in decision-making.

It argued that reducing nomination fees could serve as a practical measure to remove one of the financial barriers to women's participation in party leadership.

GenCED acknowledged the NPP's decision to reduce the fees for Women's, Youth and Nasara Organisers, describing it as a recognition that different groups may face different barriers to political participation.

However, it wants the principle extended to other leadership positions.

“If women and youth organisers warrant a reduced financial barrier because of the need to strengthen their participation in party leadership, then women, youth and PWDs seeking to become National Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, Treasurer, Organiser or any other national executive officer should receive similar consideration,” it said.

The organisation stressed that its proposal should not be interpreted as seeking preferential treatment.

“This is not about giving anyone an unfair advantage. It is about correcting an unequal starting point,” GenCED stated.

GenCED has consequently asked the NPP to institutionalise the fee reduction as an affirmative-action measure within its internal electoral framework.

It also wants the party to publish clear eligibility criteria and procedures for accessing the concession, apply the reduction consistently across leadership positions and develop broader financial and institutional support for women, youth and PWDs seeking party leadership.

The organisation further called for the NPP's internal electoral processes to be aligned with the objectives of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act.

GenCED said reducing the financial cost of entering political contests would contribute to making party leadership more inclusive and representative.

It urged the NPP to use its upcoming national elections to demonstrate practical commitment to increasing the participation of women, youth and PWDs in political decision-making.

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