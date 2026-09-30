Photos: Vice President joins GAAS Awards to celebrate outstanding women leaders

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has attended the inaugural Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS) Women’s Awards, held under the theme, “Breaking Barriers, Building Nations: Celebrating Women in Outstanding Leadership in Ghana.”

The event, held today, brought together women recognised for their contributions to national development and leadership across various sectors.

In her reflections at the ceremony, the Vice President highlighted the longstanding role of women in Ghana’s development, noting that women have contributed to the country’s economic and social foundations long before gender equality became a major part of the national conversation.

“Ghana’s progress has always been built on collective effort. Long before conversations about gender equality entered our national discourse, women farmed, fished, traded, healed, adjudicated, created, led communities, and contributed to the economic and social foundations on which our country was built,” she said.

As a Fellow of the Academy for about two decades, Dr Opoku-Agyemang said the occasion held particular significance for her.

“Our history shows that women have always contributed to nation-building. Yet unequal access meant that generations of women were excluded from opportunities they were fully capable of pursuing,” she said.

She acknowledged the progress made in promoting opportunities for women but noted that the representation of women within institutions such as the Academy demonstrates that more work remains to be done.

The Vice President commended the Academy for recognising women making an impact at the grassroots, stressing that nation-building takes place across all sectors and communities.

“Ghana is built in our universities and boardrooms, but equally in our farms, markets and communities,” she said.

She further stressed the need for deliberate measures to remove barriers that limit women’s participation and access to opportunities.

Dr Opoku-Agyemang cited expanded access to education, gender equity measures and improved access to finance, including initiatives such as the Women’s Development Bank, as important interventions in creating greater opportunities for women.

She congratulated all the women recognised at the inaugural awards and called for sustained efforts to widen opportunities for women and girls.

Below are some photos from the ceremony:

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