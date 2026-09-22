Ghana Women’s Movement announces protest over alleged intimidation of women

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The Ghana Women’s Movement has announced plans to stage a demonstration in Accra on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to demand greater protection for women’s rights, freedom of expression and political participation.

Dubbed the “Women’s Voices Matter Demonstration”, the protest will bring together women from political parties, markets, salons, dressmaking shops, offices and households. Male sympathisers have also been invited to participate.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22 and signed by its convener, Janet Asana Nabla, the movement expressed concern about what it described as the increasing intimidation, arrest, remand and imprisonment of Ghanaian women over the exercise of their right to free expression.

“Women cannot remain silent while other women are arrested, detained and imprisoned for speaking their minds,” the group said.

It maintained that women had the constitutional right to express their opinions, participate in politics, criticise the government and demand accountability without fear of intimidation or arrest.

“We will not accept a situation where women are made to feel that speaking their minds comes at the price of intimidation, arrest or imprisonment,” the statement added.

As part of the demonstration, the movement said it would present a petition to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, outlining its concerns and demands concerning dignity, equality, freedom of expression, women’s empowerment and equal treatment.

The group is also demanding the full implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024, particularly provisions intended to increase women’s representation and participation in decision-making.

“We do not want promises. We want implementation,” it declared.

The movement further called for enhanced economic opportunities for Ghanaian women, including improved access to capital, employment and support for businesses.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 6 am at Opera Square in Accra.

The conveners include Janet Asana Nabla, Chairperson of the People’s National Party; Betty Akuffo Amoabeng, Chairperson and Leader of the National Democratic Party; Elizabeth Sam, running mate of the Liberal Party of Ghana; and Akosua Asaa Manu, Advisor on Gender and Social Protection to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer.

Others include Grace Akosua Amoabeng, spokesperson for the Gender and Social Protection Committee, as well as representatives of market women, hairdressers and dressmakers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.