Government must answer how 80 bags of cocaine passed through Ghana’s ports – Miracles Aboagye

Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has challenged the government to explain how large quantities of cocaine were able to pass through Ghana’s ports without detection.

He said the issue should be treated as a national security concern rather than reduced to a political blame game.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Mr Aboagye said the reported drug seizures linked to Ghana over the past 18 months raise serious questions about the effectiveness of security checks at the country’s ports and airports.

“We are talking about twelve major drug busts in 18 months under this government. The question that remains unanswered is how did anybody move such a quantity of cocaine, which is almost like about 80 bags of cement in a container, through our port without anybody seeing, sighting, or noticing this?” he asked.

His comments follow the reported seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk in France in September 2026.

The drugs, estimated to be worth €225 million, were reportedly concealed in a container carrying plastic waste shipped from Ghana. The Narcotics Control Commission subsequently announced the arrest of three people in connection with the consignment.

The incident followed the seizure of 866 parcels of substances suspected to be cocaine at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave on August 5, 2026. The consignment, reportedly valued at $6.9 million, was allegedly concealed in sacks of gari.

According to him, several of the major consignments were intercepted outside Ghana after passing through the country’s ports.

“Most of these busts, those with major, the huge sums, were arrested outside the country after the cocaine had gone through the ports,” he said.

Mr Aboagye said the government must provide answers instead of pointing to similar incidents under previous administrations.

“If you don't have an answer to that question and your response is that a certain government that has gone and has left, has been voted out, also did same, so what should we do with that information?” he asked.

He warned that Ghana’s reputation and the treatment of Ghanaian travellers could be affected if the country is increasingly associated with international drug trafficking.

“If we don't deal with this matter… you will get to Heathrow Airport, you will get to an airport in Paris, and you will spend three, four hours simply because you have a Ghanaian passport,” Mr Aboagye stated.

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