The Upper West Regional Police Command has confirmed that the substance retrieved from two persons arrested in Wa is cocaine.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, told the press in Wa that the 192 wraps tested positive for cocaine after forensic examination conducted in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission.

The two suspects are currently on remand and are expected to reappear before the court on October 9, 2025.

The first suspect, whose name was only given as SK, was arrested on September 6, 2026 at the ESP Bus Terminal with the substance.

DCOP Yiribaare described the bust as the first of its kind in the Upper West Region but said the police were probing whether it signals a new dimension in drug trafficking in the region.

According to him, the police are intensifying what he calls "foot intelligence" to arrest other persons connected to the trade.

He issued a stern warning to commercial vehicle owners who allow their vehicles to be used as carriers for drugs.

"If your vehicle is likely to be connected, we can apply for forfeiture of such vehicles used as carriers," he warned, adding "vehicle owners should be very careful because the law will catch up with them."

He stressed that drug trafficking is a serious offence and that anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to law.

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