Lollipops containing €500k of cocaine seized at airport

Audio By Carbonatix
Approximately 5kg of cocaine which was hidden inside lollipops has been seized by revenue officers and gardaí (Irish police) at Dublin Airport.
The discovery was made on Thursday when revenue staff searched a passenger's baggage and found the drugs inside bags of confectionery.
In follow-up searches, gardaí seized €16,000 (£13,700) in cash and more controlled drugs valued at €14,500 (£12,500).
A man in his 60s who was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure appeared in court on Friday morning.
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