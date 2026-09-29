Court denies bail to six accused in alleged 3.9-tonne cocaine shipment

The Kwabenya Circuit Court has denied bail to six persons standing trial over their alleged involvement in the shipment of about 3.9 tonnes of suspected cocaine from Ghana to France.

The presiding judge, His Honour Prince Osei Owusu, said the court’s consideration included whether the accused persons would stand trial and whether they were likely to interfere with the proceedings.

He subsequently ordered that the six remain in custody, citing the nature of the alleged offence.

The ruling followed renewed bail applications by the accused persons, whose lawyers argued that their clients had cooperated with investigators and were willing to stand trial.

The defence lawyers also cited what they described as peculiar health conditions affecting some of the accused and urged the court to consider granting them bail pending trial.

The first accused, Francis Narh Amanor, is alleged to have been the exporter named on the containers involved in the shipment.

The second accused, Frank Adu-Boahen, is alleged by the prosecution to be the owner of the goods.

The other four accused — Togbe Agbeti, Andrews Tetteh Amponsah, Daniel Laryea and Helena Akua Denkyi — are staff of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

They are alleged to have been involved in the scanning of the containers at the Tema Port.

According to the prosecution's case, the Customs officials detected anomalies in the scan images but allegedly failed to flag them for further examination before the containers were cleared for export.

The four containers were subsequently intercepted in France with approximately 3.9 tonnes of substances suspected to be cocaine.

At the latest hearing, lawyers for the accused renewed their applications for bail, arguing that their clients had cooperated with investigators and had demonstrated their willingness to appear before the court.

The defence also raised health concerns in urging the court to consider releasing the accused pending trial.

The court, however, was not persuaded to grant bail.

Justice Prince Osei Owusu said his consideration included whether the accused persons would appear to stand trial and whether their release could create a risk of interference with the proceedings.

He said the nature of the alleged offence warranted their continued remand.

The case has also placed the Customs scanning process at the Tema Port under scrutiny.

The prosecution alleges that the four containers underwent scan-image analysis before leaving Ghana and that abnormalities were detected but not acted upon through further examination.

The accused persons face charges including conspiracy to export narcotic drugs and unlawful exportation of narcotic drugs, with the four GRA officials also facing an allegation of abetment.

The case has been adjourned to October 20, 2026.

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