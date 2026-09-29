Jeffrey Nortey wins Screen Icon of the Year again at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Actor, content creator and creative entrepreneur Jeffrey Nortey has retained his Screen Icon of the Year title at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, winning the award for the second consecutive year.

Jeffrey Nortey was honoured at the 8th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Avenue Event Center in South Hackensack, New Jersey.

The repeat victory adds to a growing list of recognitions for the multifaceted creative, whose work spans film, theatre, comedy, digital content and live performance.

At this year's ceremony, Nortey competed in the Screen Icon of the Year, Movies category alongside established names including Jessica Larnyo, Amanda Jissih, Roselyn Ngissah, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang, Kwadwo Nkansah Liwin and Aaron Adatsi.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA celebrates Ghanaian talent and achievements across the entertainment industry, connecting creatives in Ghana with audiences and industry stakeholders in the diaspora.

Jeffrey Nortey's latest win follows his victory in the same category at the 7th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA in 2025. That recognition reflected his work across theatre, film, comedy and digital content, areas that have continued to define his career.

Over the past year, Nortey has further expanded his creative portfolio, moving between screen acting, comedy, live theatre and filmmaking while developing a distinct approach to character-driven storytelling.

A major part of that journey has been 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey, his flagship live production built around three distinct dimensions of his craft.

The production's third edition was staged at the National Theatre in Accra in June 2026, with Jeffrey Nortey taking on the full production without supporting acts. The show combined the premiere of his film Here Comes The Bride, a live stage production and the return of his popular Dragon character in a theatrical street performance.

Dragon has become one of the most recognisable characters associated with Nortey's comedic work, while his theatre projects have given him room to explore storytelling beyond short-form digital content.

His latest Screen Icon recognition comes amid an active year of awards and industry recognition. Earlier in 2026, Jeffrey Nortey was named Best Entertainment Act at the Forty Under 40 Awards. He also won two awards at the Ghana Comedy Awards, taking home Comedy Skit Act of the Year and Comic Writer of the Year.

The back-to-back Ghana Entertainment Awards USA victories now add an international dimension to that run of recognition.

For Jeffrey Nortey, the latest honour reflects the breadth of a career that continues to move across multiple creative disciplines.

From digital characters and comedy to film, theatre and live production, his work has increasingly positioned him beyond a single creative category.

With a second consecutive Screen Icon of the Year title now to his name, Jeffrey Nortey's latest recognition adds another chapter to an evolving career built around performance, storytelling and creative versatility.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.