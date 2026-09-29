DreamOval Foundation appoints five-member board to drive digital education and youth empowerment

The DreamOval Foundation has appointed a five-member Board of Directors to provide strategic direction as the organisation enters a new phase of institutional growth and expands its digital literacy and education initiatives.

The new board brings together professionals with expertise in legal practice, corporate audit and finance, international non-governmental organisation management and software engineering.

The appointments, announced on September 25, are expected to strengthen the foundation’s governance and sharpen its focus as it scales its programmes aimed at improving access to technology and education.

The new board comprises Moses Cofie as Board Chair, Dyllis Bruce-Cathline as Company Secretary and Director, Augustina Ekua Mills as Non-Executive Director, Kofi Asamoah-Kowri as Director, and Afua Asiamah Adjei as Executive Director.

Commenting on the appointments, Ms Adjei said the new board would bring additional expertise and strategic direction to the foundation's work.

“The appointment of our new Board of Directors marks an exciting chapter for the DreamOval Foundation,” she said.

She said the diverse professional backgrounds of the board members would help the organisation strengthen its work with communities and young people.

“Comprising seasoned executives, legal professionals, technology experts, and chartered accountants, this multidisciplinary board brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will enrich our work and deepen our connection with the communities we serve,” she added.

Ms Adjei said the foundation had spent the past 13 years working with young people and Ghanaian women through technology and education.

“For the last 13 years, we've been working with young people and Ghanaian women to enrich their lives through technology and education,” she said.

She added that the new board would play a key role in defining the foundation's vision, mission and values as it moves into its next phase.

“Moving forward, this incoming board will help define our vision, mission, and values, sharpening our focus on what is important to our work,” she said.

Technology as a tool for Africa's development

The newly appointed Board Chair, Moses Cofie, said the foundation would continue to focus on technology as a means of empowering young people and supporting Africa's development.

He described youth empowerment through technology as central to the continent's development and said he would work to strengthen the foundation's strategic direction.

“Empowering Africa's youth through technology is at the heart of the African Renaissance,” Mr Cofie said.

“As Board Chair, I will guide our strategic direction to ensure we deliver measurable impact.”

He also pledged to use his networks and partnerships to support the foundation's expansion across the continent.

“As we expand across the continent, I will leverage our networks and partnerships to help execute on our vision,” he added.

Foundation targets 30 million underserved African youth

Established in Ghana in 2013, the DreamOval Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on using technology and digital skills to transform education and help bridge the digital and knowledge gap.

The foundation says its long-term goal is to increase the technological knowledge, skills, and access to digital tools of 30 million underserved African youth by 2063.

Its programmes focus on areas including digital skills, innovation, quality education, and gender equality, with young people, educators and communities among its key beneficiaries.

With the new governance structure, the foundation says it intends to expand its programmes, strengthen partnerships, and increase its impact on digital empowerment and education across Africa.

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