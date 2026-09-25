Epiroc urges businesses to deepen support for education in mining communities

Companies operating in mining communities have been encouraged to make education a central part of their contribution to local development by supporting schools and helping children access learning materials.

The call was made when Epiroc, a global mining services provider, visited the communities of Kwanikrom and Lawerkrom in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region to donate school items to basic school pupils, under Epiroc’s Back-to-School initiative.

Epiroc, a major business part of Asante Gold Chirano Ltd (AGCL), has adopted the two schools, which are within the catchment communities of the Mine, in support of Mine’s annual My First Day at School programme.

The programme assembled employees and business partners to welcome pupils at the beginning of the academic year and provide them with essential learning materials.

Human Resources Business Partner at Epiroc, Rhoda Aboagye, said businesses have an important role to play in creating opportunities for children in the communities where they operate.

“Education gives children the knowledge, confidence, and opportunities they need to build a better future. Companies must recognise that supporting local education is an investment in the long-term development of their host communities. At Epiroc, we are pleased to support these pupils and contribute to the work Asante Gold Chirano is doing to improve education in its catchment communities,” she said.

She explained that Epiroc’s adoption of the two basic schools reflects the company’s commitment to building meaningful relationships with local communities and supporting children at an important stage of their development.

At Kwanikrom Basic School, Headmistress Mary Armah thanked Epiroc for the support and said the materials would ease the burden on parents in dire financial support.

Headmistress of Lawerkrom Basic School, Linda Owusu Korkor, also expressed the school’s appreciation to Epiroc and AGCL.

She described the support as an encouragement to pupils, teachers, and parents and urged the beneficiaries to use the materials responsibly to improve their academic work.

Environment and Community Relations Superintendent at AGCL, Stephen Gyamprah, commended Epiroc for embracing the programme and supporting the Company’s efforts at improving education across its catchment communities.

“The involvement of business partners strengthens the impact of the My First Day at School programme and demonstrates what can be achieved when companies work together to respond to the needs of their local communities,” he said.

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