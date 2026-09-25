Abusuapanin of Juaso Oyoko Royal Family, Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Esq., Dean of Central Law School, Central University (Accra) and siblings, Hon. Maame Sarfoah Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive, Asante Akim South Municipal Assembly (Juaso), Oyoko Abusuapanin of Akyem Juaso, Opanin Kwabena Brobbey and siblings, Dr. (Mrs.) Regina Adutwum, Former Director-General, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) (Accra), Chief Supt. of Police, Anthony Danso, Divisional Commander, Jasikan, Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum, Former Ghana High Commissioner to Canada, Mr. George Barimah Boampong (Holland) and siblings, Nana Kwame Tweneboah (Nzima Nifahene, Kumasi), Aduana Abusuapanyin Fred Adu Owusu (Bodomasi), Aduana Abusuapanyin Collins Boakye (Dampong), Ing. Kwaku Boampong ( Accra) Mrs. Deborah Ama Kyerewaah Adjei (widow), Dr. Stephen Adjei (USA), Prof. Dr. Dr (Med). Patrick Adjei (University of Ghana Medical School, Accra), Dr. Stephanie Nana Frimpong-Badu (USA), Mr. Chris Yaw Adjei(Accra), Mrs. Amy Oppong-Bawuah (USA), Mr Paul Adjei (Accra, GetFund Administrator), announce to the Glory of God the Peaceful Home Call of their beloved

Mr. Stephen Kojo Adjei (alias Kwaadjei)

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

WAKEKEEPING: There shall be no wake-keeping

LYING IN STATE: Saturday, 3rd October 2026 at Old Ahenfie (Nana Yaw Amagyei Fie), Juaso, from 4:00 am to 9:00 am

BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 3rd October 2026 at Old Ahenfie, Juaso, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am

BURIAL: Saturday, 3rd October 2026, Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Juaso, at 11:30 am

FUNERAL RITES: Saturday, 3rd October 2026 at the Forecourt of Old Ahenfie from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday, 4th October 2026 at Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church, Juaso, from 9:00 am to 12 noon.

FINAL FUNERAL RITES: Sunday, 4th October 2026 at the Forecourt of Old Ahenfie, Juaso

FAMILY GATHERING: Monday, 5th October 2026 at Old Ahenfie, Juaso

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.