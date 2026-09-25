Jay-Z rape accuser says her allegation was false

A woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 has formally said her allegation was untrue.

The unnamed woman filed a lawsuit in 2024 claiming she had been drugged and raped by Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, and Sean "Diddy" Combs at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

The stars denied the allegation and she dropped the lawsuit last year. Carter then sued her and her lawyers.

In a statement filed in that case on Thursday, she wrote: "Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever."

The woman, known in court documents by the pseudonym Jane Doe, also said: "My claims that Mr Carter and Mr Combs raped me while a third celebrity, [name redacted] watched are false. There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr Carter.

"I understand my false accusations have caused Mr Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone."

Jay-Z and family's 'trauma'

Carter had vehemently denied the accusations, saying they were a "blackmail attempt" and describing them as "frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations".

When the accuser dropped her case in February 2025, the rapper, who is married to singer Beyoncé, said: "The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

The woman, from Alabama, has now been removed from Carter's lawsuit.

She said she had not received any money from the rap superstar or anyone acting on his behalf, and had not been paid to make her latest declaration.

The rapper is still suing the woman's former lawyers, led by Tony Buzbee.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, which first reported Jane Doe's new declaration, Buzbee said he had not seen it.

He said: "We have multiple lawyers (at least four) who dealt with Ms Doe long before she met me. She gave the exact same story to each. If for some reason now she is claiming she lied to us and the court, that's new information."

When Carter filed his lawsuit against the woman and her lawyers in February 2025, Buzbee claimed at the time that Carter's investigators had "repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks, trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story".

In her new declaration, the woman said: "I never received any threat from Mr Carter or anyone acting on his behalf."

'No due diligence'

Setting out the events that led to her allegation, the woman said she saw an advert on Facebook in September or October 2024 looking for people who might have sexual assault claims against Combs. "The ad triggered memories of being raped when I was 13 years old," she said.

She was contacted by a law firm but was not provided with a draft of the lawsuit containing her allegations and did not authorise it before it was filed in October 2024, she said.

She also said Buzbee and other lawyers acting on her behalf filed it "without conducting any independent investigation, background inquiry, or due diligence, and without obtaining any corroboration of the allegations".

She said: "The October Complaint alleges that Mr Carter and Mr Combs raped me when I was a minor while an unnamed celebrity watched. As discussed above, these allegations were false."

Buzbee also represents numerous other people who have made allegations against Combs.

Combs denied Jane Doe's claims, which his lawyer described at the time as one of a number of civil cases "pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit".

The BBC has contacted Buzbee for comment.

In July 2025, Combs was convicted by a criminal court on prostitution-related charges involving his two ex-girlfriends, and is currently serving a four-year prison sentence.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.