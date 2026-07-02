Top Boy actor Micheal Ward raped woman in car, court told

Audio By Carbonatix
A court has heard that award-winning actor Michael Ward allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a woman shortly after meeting her in a bar in London in 2023.
The 28-year-old actor - known for his starring roles in the film Blue Story and Netflix series Top Boy - is accused of carrying out the alleged attack in a car.
In a police interview played to jurors on the first day of his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, the woman said she felt "numb" and "scared" during the alleged assaults, adding that she remembered "wanting it all to be over".
He denies two charges of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and has said all sexual activity between the pair was consensual.
The alleged victim said she met the actor at a party at a nightclub in north-east London. Jurors were told she knew Ward had been in films and on TV and felt flattered when he asked for her Snapchat handle.
She was asked to accompany him to his friend's Mercedes, where they kissed and the woman consented to him touching her intimately, the trial heard.
The court heard the actor then invited the woman and her friends to an afterparty at a different location. It was in a car near that second party where it's claimed the actor raped and sexually assaulted the woman.
In her police interview, the alleged victim said: "I tried to leave the vehicle and he told me to close the door."
After being arrested, Ward - who appeared in court on Monday in a blue shirt and burgundy tie - told police in a statement: "I deny the allegation of rape. I want to put on record that we had consensual foreplay and consensual sex."
The Jamaican-born and London-raised actor won Bafta's Rising Star award in 2020 after making his name by playing gang leader and drug dealer Jamie in crime series Top Boy and Marco in Blue Story, a story of rivalry on south London's streets.
The trial continues.
Latest Stories
-
‘Prioritise flood control funding’ – Haruna Iddrisu urges Parliament
4 minutes
-
‘The slopes are too steep’ – Urban planner warns unsafe buildings are still being approved
48 minutes
-
‘Big Men’ are taking over protected lands – Urban Planner blames political influence
1 hour
-
Parliament ratifies bilateral air service agreements with six nations
2 hours
-
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward raped woman in car, court told
2 hours
-
Michael Jackson movie becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time
2 hours
-
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku breaks silence after viral Abuja video
2 hours
-
I quit acting because pay was nonsense – Deyemi Okanlawon
2 hours
-
Parliament passes Maritime and Related Offences Bill, 2026 to tackle piracy in Gulf of Guinea
2 hours
-
Lethal Weapon actor Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis
2 hours
-
US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz
2 hours
-
German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
2 hours
-
26 NPP Aspirants vetted to compete for 10 positions in Gomoa Central Constituency
3 hours
-
World Bank backs Nigeria 2026–2032 plan with $1.25 billion to spur jobs, private investment
3 hours
-
South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows
3 hours