Alleged student rape and extortion did not occur on campus – KNUST replies

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has issued a formal rejoinder to dispel what the institution describes as "misleading impressions" regarding reports of alleged extortion and sexual assault involving two of its students.

In a press statement released on Friday, 24th April 2026, the University clarified that while it acknowledges the gravity of the allegations and expresses deep concern for the victims, the incidents in question did not take place within the University’s walls or under the watch of its security apparatus.

According to the University, the alleged assaults occurred in Ayeduase, a nearby community located outside the official KNUST campus. Consequently, the institution noted that the events fall outside the direct jurisdiction of the University’s internal security operations.

Furthermore, Management explicitly denied that the suspect in police custody is an employee of the University.

“The suspect is not a member of KNUST’s Security Services. The individual is a private security guard engaged by the Ayeduase Roman Catholic Primary School... and has no affiliation whatsoever with the University’s official security system,” the statement clarified.

The University confirmed that both cases have been formally reported to the District Police Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) office at Oduom, Kumasi. The suspect remains in police custody as state authorities proceed with the matter in court.

In the interim, KNUST has moved to provide a safety net for the affected students. In addition to the initial counselling provided by DOVVSU, the KNUST Counselling Centre has reached out to the victims to offer comprehensive psychological and medical support.

“KNUST remains firmly committed to the safety, welfare, and well-being of its students and will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure justice is served,” Management affirmed.

Urging higher journalistic standards, the University prompted media outlets to verify sensitive information with the University Relations Office (URO) before publication. Management emphasised that the dissemination of inaccurate reports only serves to create unnecessary panic and misinformation within the student body and the general public.

The University has provided a dedicated line (0555498000) for further enquiries as it continues to monitor the legal proceedings to ensure that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

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