Businesses urged to discover new markets, build sustainable brands

Rebecca Donkor

Businesses have been urged to showcase their products and services, discover new markets, attract customers, secure partnerships, and build sustainable brands.

According to the Organiser of The 2026 Legacy Expo, Rebeccas Donkor, this will make them competitive and grow.

She disclosed this at the opening of the 10th Beauty, Cosmetics & Wellness West Africa (The Legacy Expo), ongoing at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.

She pointed out that the platform has become more than an exhibition over the past decade. “It has become a catalyst for growth, innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration”.

“For ten years, we have created opportunities for businesses to showcase their products and services, discover new markets, attract customers, secure partnerships, and built sustainable brands. For ten years, we have provided a platform for change makers to learn, network, exchange ideas, and inspire one another. For ten years, we have championed indigenous African brands, promoted excellence, encouraged innovation, and opened doors to international opportunities”, she explained.

She added that African beauty is not merely an industry, but a powerful economic force, a cultural asset, and a vehicle for job creation, trade, empowerment, and transformation.

Over 300 exhibitors from South Korea, Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and India are taking part in the expo.

Rebecca Donkor said this year's celebration is particularly significant because it marks the beginning of a new chapter.

“Through our strategic partnership with Ace Group, we are expanding our vision, strengthening international collaborations, creating new opportunities for trade and investment, and positioning West Africa as a leading destination for beauty, cosmetics, wellness, and lifestyle business development”, she alluded.

She continued that the partnership has also ushered in a new chapter for its flagship event, with the introduction of its new identity — Beauty, Cosmetics & Wellness West Africa. “More than a name change, it reflects a renewed vision to build a stronger, more globally connected platform for the industry. The Legacy Expo is therefore not simply about reflecting on the past”.

The initiative is being supported by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.