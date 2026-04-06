Trade Ministry intervenes to stop sachet water price increase, talks set for Wednesday

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has announced that the price of sachet water will remain unchanged, following the suspension of a planned increase that was expected to take effect on Monday, April 6.
In a press statement, the Ministry commended the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) for their cooperation in halting the proposed price adjustment.
It described the move as a demonstration of collective commitment to consumer protection and market stability.
The Ministry assured the public that consumers can continue to purchase sachet water at the current price, emphasising that no increase has taken effect.
The intervention is aimed at cushioning households and maintaining affordability amid economic pressures.
To further address concerns within the sector, the Ministry disclosed that it will hold an urgent meeting with the leadership of GPMA and NASPAWAP on Wednesday, April 8.
The discussions are expected to focus on challenges confronting producers and explore sustainable solutions.
The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with trade associations to resolve industry concerns promptly while ensuring stability in the market and safeguarding the interests of consumers.
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