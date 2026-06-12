CSOs urge Supreme Court to uphold legality of Special Prosecutor’s office

A coalition of 14 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the Supreme Court to affirm the constitutionality of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), describing the institution as a vital component of Ghana’s anti-corruption framework.

The appeal comes as the apex court prepares to deliver judgment in *Adamtey v. Attorney-General*, which challenges the legality of the law establishing the OSP.

The Supreme Court has scheduled July 29, 2026, to deliver its ruling after hearing final oral submissions from the parties involved.

In a statement issued on June 11, 2026, the CSOs noted that the court concluded final arguments on June 10 before adjourning the matter.

The groups emphasised that the OSP was created by an Act of Parliament, backed by a broad national consensus, and has become one of the country’s key institutions in the fight against corruption.

The organisations were admitted into the proceedings as *amici curiae* (friends of the court), allowing them to submit legal arguments supporting the continued existence of the anti-corruption agency.

During the hearing, they were represented by lawyers and governance advocates, including Kizito Beyuo, Samson Lardy Anyenini, Clement Kojo Akapame and Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The CSOs expressed confidence that the court would uphold the OSP's legal foundations and preserve its mandate.

“It is our hope that the Court will uphold the positions canvassed by the CSOs and affirm the constitutionality of the OSP law,” the statement said.

The coalition, which includes organisations such as CDD-Ghana, Transparency International Ghana, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, IMANI Africa and STAR-Ghana Foundation, said it would provide further updates after the Supreme Court’s decision is delivered.

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