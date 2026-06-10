GWL restores water production after completing repairs at Barekese Plant

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced that repair works on the transmission pipeline at the Barekese Water Treatment Plant have been completed, allowing water production to resume for Kumasi and nearby communities.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, the company said the repairs were finished at about 4:00 a.m., earlier than initially scheduled.
GWL attributed the swift completion to the commitment and professionalism of its technical and operational teams, who worked around the clock to restore services.
With production now back online, the company expects water supply to improve across the
Kumasi Metropolitan Area
and adjoining communities that experienced disruptions during the repair period.
Management thanked customers, stakeholders and the public for their patience and cooperation throughout the exercise.
GWL also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe, reliable and sustainable water services, adding that it will continue to implement measures aimed at improving service delivery across the Ashanti Region.
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