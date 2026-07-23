DCE seeks Italian investment to boost water supply in Atwima Kwanwoma

Audio By Carbonatix
Grace Agyemang Asamoah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Kwanwoma, has intensified efforts to secure international partnerships aimed at improving access to potable water in the district, following her participation in the Italy-Ghana Water Technology Workshop held in Accra.
The workshop, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with BolognaFiere and Accadueo (H2O), brought together leading Italian water technology companies, government officials and key stakeholders in Ghana’s water sector to promote business partnerships, technology transfer and commercial cooperation.
The event focused on innovative solutions in water treatment, wastewater management, filtration technologies and sustainable water infrastructure to support Ghana’s development agenda.
Mrs Agyemang Asamoah held discussions with Ambassador Ranalli and representatives of several Italian firms to explore opportunities for partnership in expanding potable water supply within the Atwima Kwanwoma District on the sidelines of the workshop.
The DCE highlighted the district’s growing demand for safe and reliable drinking water and appealed for technical and investment support to improve water infrastructure and enhance the quality of life of residents.
She expressed optimism that the engagements would pave the way for strategic partnerships capable of delivering sustainable water solutions to communities across the district, in line with the Assembly’s development agenda.
Mr Luigi Puca, the Director of Italian Trade Agency, speaking at the opening ceremony, said the initiative formed part of Italy’s global strategy to promote its technologies and expertise while fostering stronger economic cooperation with partner countries.
He noted that the workshop sought to address growing environmental concerns, drive innovation in water treatment, provide advanced engineering solutions, showcase Italian technologies, and obtain feedback from Ghanaian institutions to align future collaborations with the country’s development priorities.
Ms Laura Ranali, the Ambassador of Italy to Ghana, reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Ghana through sustainable investments and technological cooperation, particularly in the water sector.
The workshop featured about nine leading Italian companies, which engaged participants from various Ghanaian institutions on modern water technologies and potential areas for collaboration.
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