Togbe Afede XIV, partners explore investment to expand Kpeve water treatment plant

A delegation representing Togbe Afede XIV has undertaken a feasibility assessment to support proposed expansion of Kpeve Water Treatment Plant.

Executives of Strategic Initiatives Limited representing the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, together with their Chinese partners, visited the Kpeve Water Pumping and Treatment Station on Saturday as part of an ongoing feasibility study for a proposed investment to increase the plant’s production capacity.

The delegation was accompanied by the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, and other local government officials during the inspection of the facility.

Mr Eric Avornyo, Station Manager of the Kpeve Water Pumping and Treatment Station, briefed the delegation on the operations of the facility, its current production capacity and its critical role in supplying potable water to communities across the Volta Region.

He outlined the operational challenges confronting the station and highlighted the need for increased production capacity to meet the growing demand for safe drinking water in the region.

The proposed investment seeks to strengthen the region’s water infrastructure by expanding the plant to improve the supply of safe, reliable, and sustainable potable water to residents.

The visit formed part of ongoing efforts to assess the technical and operational requirements for the proposed investment before implementation.

The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to improving water security and supporting socio-economic development across the Volta Region if the proposed expansion is undertaken.

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