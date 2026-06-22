Electricity tariffs increases by 3.49%, water by 0.85% effective July 1

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an upward adjustment in electricity and water tariffs.

Electricity prices are increasing by 3.49 percent and water tariffs are rising by 0.85 percent, effective July 1, 2026.

In a statement issued on June 22, 2026, the Commission said the adjustments form part of its quarterly tariff review mechanism aimed at reflecting changes in key operational factors that affect utility service providers.

These factors include the exchange rate between the Ghana cedi and the US dollar, inflation, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, particularly natural gas used in thermal power generation.

According to PURC, the review is intended to maintain the real value of tariffs, ensure the financial viability of utility companies, and support the delivery of reliable services while taking into account the impact on consumers.

The Commission said it applied a weighted average exchange rate of GH¢11.2228 to one US dollar for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 0.2 percent depreciation of the cedi compared to the previous quarter.

It also used a three-month average inflation rate of 3.43 percent, down from 4.17 percent in the second quarter, and a weighted average cost of natural gas of US$7.9708 per MMBtu, representing a 1.58 percent decrease from the previous quarter.

Following its assessment of these indicators, PURC approved a 3.49 percent increase in electricity tariffs across all customer categories for the third quarter of 2026.

The Commission also approved a marginal increase of 0.85 percent in water tariffs, citing the impact of the same economic indicators on the cost of water production and distribution.

PURC expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their cooperation in implementing the quarterly tariff review framework and assured consumers that it would continue to monitor the performance of utility service providers to ensure improved service delivery and value for money.

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