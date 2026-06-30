Deputy Energy Minister assures Central Region of priority under government’s electricity expansion programme

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has assured Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Central Region that the region will be among the first beneficiaries of the government's electricity expansion and improvement programme under President John Dramani Mahama's flagship "Big Push" initiative.

Mr Gyan-Mensah gave the assurance during a meeting with MMDCEs from the Central Region at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition in Accra.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, the Deputy Minister said the engagement formed part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry and local authorities in addressing critical energy-related development needs across the region.

He noted that he received the delegation on behalf of the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor.

According to him, discussions focused on several key issues affecting communities in the region, including electricity extension projects, the replacement and installation of transformers, the provision of streetlights, renewable energy opportunities, developments within the petroleum sector and the long-term improvement of the region's energy infrastructure.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity for both the Ministry and the MMDCEs to identify priority areas requiring government intervention.

Mr Gyan-Mensah stated that the government remains committed to expanding access to reliable electricity and modern energy infrastructure to support economic growth and improve living standards. He emphasised that the Central Region would play a significant role in the implementation of the administration's energy agenda.

"I assured the delegation that the Central Region is a primary beneficiary under H.E. John Dramani Mahama's Big Push agenda, with the region included in the first phase of electricity intensification and improvement projects," he said.

The Deputy Minister commended the MMDCEs for what he described as their commitment to local development and thanked them for engaging the Ministry on issues affecting their respective districts.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's readiness to continue working closely with local assemblies to advance regional development and improve energy service delivery.

"On behalf of the Ministry, I thank our hardworking MMDCEs for their visit and commend them for the good work they are doing in their respective districts to complement government efforts in advancing the development of the Central Region. The Ministry remains committed to strengthening collaboration for regional development," he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.